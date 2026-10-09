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Headlines

Two men deny carrying out surveillance for Iran of Israeli embassy in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Two Iranians Plead Not Guilty to Surveillance of Israeli Embassy in London

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Two Iranian nationals accused of being tasked by Iran to carry out hostile surveillance on the Israeli Embassy in London, Britain's oldest synagogue and other Israeli or Jewish targets pleaded not guilty on Friday.

The Accused and the Charges

Nematollah Shahsavani, 41, and Alireza Farasati, 22, appeared at London's Old Bailey court and denied a single offence under the National Security Act. They were remanded in custody ahead of their trial, which is due to begin in April.

Context of Recent Charges

The pair are among several individuals who have been charged in separate cases with acting on behalf of Iran in Britain.

Related Incidents and Accusations

Britain has recently accused Iran of being behind a suspected plot targeting the US-linked RAF Fairford military base, with seven men arrested and then released on bail.

Iran has denied any involvement in hostile activity in Britain, including the alleged RAF Fairford plot, after which the US removed its B-1 bombers from the base.

Details of the Alleged Surveillance

Shahsavani, a dual Iranian-British national, and Iranian national Farasati are alleged to have gathered information and undertaken reconnaissance in July and August 2025 on behalf of the Iranian intelligence services.

Their list of alleged targets included the Israeli Embassy, the Israeli Consulate and London's Bevis Marks Synagogue. Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said one alleged target also included an unnamed individual "of intelligence interest" to Iran.

Diplomatic Response

After they were charged in March, Britain's Foreign Office said it had summoned Iran's ambassador to the UK.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton, Sarah Young, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • They appeared at London’s Old Bailey on Oct 9, pleaded not guilty and remain remanded ahead of an April 2027 trial.
  • British authorities allege the men performed hostile surveillance in July–August 2025 for Iranian intelligence.
  • This case ties into broader UK investigations into suspected Iran‑linked plots, including one targeting RAF Fairford—denied by Iran—amid raised security concerns over US operations from the base.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the accused individuals in the surveillance case?
Nematollah Shahsavani and Alireza Farasati, both Iranian nationals, are accused of carrying out hostile surveillance for Iran in London.
What targets were allegedly surveilled by the accused?
Alleged targets included the Israeli Embassy, the Israeli Consulate, Bevis Marks Synagogue, and an unnamed individual of intelligence interest.
What charge do the accused face in court?
They face a single offence under the National Security Act related to hostile surveillance activities.
When is the trial for the accused scheduled to begin?
The trial is scheduled to begin in April at London's Old Bailey court.
How has Iran responded to these allegations?
Iran has denied any involvement in hostile activity in Britain, including allegations related to the surveillance case.

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