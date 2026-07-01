Trump States US and Iran Relations Improving Following Qatar Meetings

Overview of Recent US-Iran Diplomatic Developments

President Trump's Statements on US-Iran Relations

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was getting along very well with Iran and that recent meetings in Qatar went well.

Progress on Denuclearization Efforts

"The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," Trump told reporters. "They've had very good meetings, and we'll see."

Details of the Qatar Meetings

Technical Talks in Doha

The U.S. and Iran held technical talks in the Qatari capital of Doha on Wednesday as they seek to ‌agree on the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, a source with direct knowledge of the talks and an Iranian official said.

Role of Mediators and US Envoys

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff met the prime minister of Qatar — a mediator in the talks alongside Pakistan — to lay groundwork for the ​negotiations, but would not be attending the discussions themselves, the source with direct knowledge of the talks said.

Additional Remarks from President Trump

"We're getting along very well," Trump said, adding Iran has "come a long way."

"I think they're fine," the president added.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Bo Erickson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Michelle Nichols)