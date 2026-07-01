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Trump says the U.S. and Iran getting along very well - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says the U.S. and Iran getting along very well

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Trump States US and Iran Relations Improving Following Qatar Meetings

Overview of Recent US-Iran Diplomatic Developments

President Trump's Statements on US-Iran Relations

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was getting along very well with Iran and that recent meetings in Qatar went well.

Progress on Denuclearization Efforts

"The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," Trump told reporters. "They've had very good meetings, and we'll see."

Details of the Qatar Meetings

Technical Talks in Doha

The U.S. and Iran held technical talks in the Qatari capital of Doha on Wednesday as they seek to ‌agree on the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, a source with direct knowledge of the talks and an Iranian official said.

Role of Mediators and US Envoys

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff met the prime minister of Qatar — a mediator in the talks alongside Pakistan — to lay groundwork for the ​negotiations,  but would not be attending the discussions themselves, the source with direct knowledge of the talks said.

Additional Remarks from President Trump

"We're getting along very well," Trump said, adding Iran has "come a long way."

"I think they're fine," the president added.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Bo Erickson; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Michelle Nichols)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump expressed optimism, stating the U.S. and Iran are "getting along very well" and that denuclearization efforts are progressing smoothly.
  • U.S. and Iranian technical delegations began indirect talks in Doha on July 1 to address shipping flow through the Strait of Hormuz and to reinforce a 60-day ceasefire framework stemming from a June memorandum of understanding.
  • President Trump’s envoys—Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff—met with Qatari mediators (not Iranian officials) to lay the groundwork for peace talks, underscoring Qatar’s role in facilitating diplomatic progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about US-Iran relations?
President Trump said the US and Iran are getting along very well following recent meetings in Qatar.
What topics were discussed in the US-Iran talks in Qatar?
The talks focused on the denuclearization of Iran and securing the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Who were involved as mediators in the US-Iran discussions?
Qatar and Pakistan acted as mediators during the US-Iran technical talks in Doha.
Did Trump’s son-in-law attend the US-Iran meetings?
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner helped lay groundwork but did not attend the discussions himself.
What is the outcome of the recent meetings according to Trump?
Trump said the meetings went very well and noted progress in US-Iran relations and denuclearization.

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