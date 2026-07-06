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Trump says a resolution to Ukraine war is 'getting closer' after talks with Putin and Zelenskiy - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says a resolution to Ukraine war is 'getting closer' after talks with Putin and Zelenskiy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Politics International Relations Ukraine Russia US Foreign Policy

Trump Predicts Imminent Resolution to Ukraine War After Talks With Putin, Zelenskiy

Trump's Optimism and Diplomatic Efforts Toward Ending Ukraine War

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a resolution to the more than four-year-old war in Ukraine is "getting closer than people realize" and that he will talk about Ukraine during talks in Turkey this week at a NATO summit.

Recent Discussions with World Leaders

Trump made his remarks after speaking at the weekend with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He gave no specific reason for his assertion that a solution to the conflict was in sight, and overnight Russia hammered Kyiv and the surrounding region with missiles and drones, killing at least 28 people.

Kremlin's Perspective

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he believed the U.S. position on how to resolve the conflict remained unchanged.

Zelenskiy's Viewpoint

But Zelenskiy, interviewed by the Financial Times, said he believed the U.S. president was viewing the conflict in a new light in view of recent Ukrainian successes.

Statements from Trump on the Ukraine Conflict

"This is one that I think we're getting much closer than people realize. And President Putin wants it to end. I will tell you that very strongly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said he had held a "good call" with Putin on the Fourth of July holiday, a conversation a Kremlin aide said lasted 85 minutes and was marked by the U.S. president offering to help find a way to move towards peace.

"And President Zelenskiy actually wants it to end now. And we're going to be going to NATO, and we're going to be talking about it, and I think we're going to get it," he said. "I think we're going to get it ended. It's been a terrible situation."

Upcoming Diplomatic Meetings

Trump is scheduled to meet Zelenskiy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara and a U.S. official said the idea of the talks was to make a renewed push to end the war.

The same official said Trump would likely follow up with Putin after talking to Zelenskiy.

Kremlin Sees Consistent U.S. Line on Ukraine

Putin and Trump's Ongoing Dialogue

In Moscow, Peskov said Putin and Trump had agreed to continue contacts "in the near future" and that Moscow believed the U.S. president held a consistent position on the conflict.

"You know, President Trump, the U.S. president, has a fairly consistent stance, and all these fabrications about him supposedly changing his views like a weather vane are, of course, untrue," Peskov told reporters.

"He is consistent and confident in his understanding of what is happening, but, most importantly, he (Trump) is open to listening to the information that is conveyed to him by Putin."

Zelenskiy's Assessment of U.S. Support

Zelenskiy also described his weekend phone conversation with Trump as "very good". In his comments to the Financial Times, he said the U.S. president had told him that Ukraine "is doing very well" with its long-range drone campaign on Russian oil industry targets that has triggered fuel shortages inside the country.

Asked whether that was enough to bring Trump firmly on to Ukraine’s side, Zelenskiy said he felt the American leader was viewing the conflict in a new light.

Factors Influencing U.S. Position

"President Trump wants to be where there’s success," the newspaper quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

"That’s tied to many things - not only to his personality, but to the approaching (U.S. midterm) elections, to his status, to his belief in how this war can be ended."

Background on Trump-Zelenskiy Relations

Since an Oval Office encounter between Trump and Zelenskiy last year degenerated into a shouting match, the Ukrainian president has worked to improve their relations at a series of meetings.

Trump's latest comments made no reference to his earlier call for the Ukrainian leader to move quickly in agreeing to a deal with Russia because he lacked "the cards" for negotiations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bo Erickson and Steve Holland and by Dmitry Antonov in Moscow; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Ron Popeski and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump expressed optimism about peace talks following calls with both leaders ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara (investing.com).
  • Russia launched its largest air attack on Kyiv of the war, with 74 missiles and 496 drones, killing dozens and intensifying pressure (kyivindependent.com).
  • The U.S. remains engaged via NATO, with Trump using defense spending and summit diplomacy to bolster the alliance amid the Ukraine crisis (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about the Ukraine war resolution?
Trump stated that a resolution to the Ukraine war is 'getting closer than people realize' after conversations with Putin and Zelenskiy.
Who did Trump speak with regarding the Ukraine conflict?
Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over the weekend.
Will Ukraine be discussed at the upcoming NATO summit?
Yes, Trump indicated Ukraine would be a topic during talks at the NATO summit in Turkey.
How did Zelenskiy react to Trump’s position on Ukraine?
Zelenskiy said Trump was viewing the conflict in a new light following recent Ukrainian successes.
What is Russia’s stance on the U.S. position in the Ukraine conflict?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the U.S. position remains unchanged and that Trump has a consistent stance.

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