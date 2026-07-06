GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Soccer-Egypt coach’s Palestine appeal thrusts World Cup back into political spotlight - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-Egypt coach’s Palestine appeal thrusts World Cup back into political spotlight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Soccer Politics Middle East World Cup

Egypt Coach's Palestine Appeal Puts World Cup Back Into Political Focus

Political Tensions and Football: Egypt's World Cup Narrative

By Mark Gleeson

Coach Hossam Hassan's Press Conference and Palestine Appeal

ATLANTA, July 6 (Reuters) - Political tensions surrounding the World Cup deepened on Monday when Egypt coach Hossam Hassan used an official FIFA press conference to appeal for support for Palestinians ahead of his side's last-16 meeting with Argentina.

FIFA's Disciplinary Decisions and Political Reactions

Hassan's remarks came as world soccer's governing body was already defending its disciplinary process following criticism of its decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's red-card ban, a move praised by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Egypt vs. Argentina: Football and Political Statements

Egypt take on Argentina in the last 16 on Tuesday, and while Hassan dealt with questions about Lionel Messi and his team's chances against the holders, he also spoke at length about the Palestinians.

Hassan's Humanitarian Message

"If a person anywhere in the world does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they have lost part of their humanity," he told reporters after one had asked him about waving the Palestinian flag after Egypt eliminated Australia in the last 32 in Dallas last Friday, and whether he might do it again if they upset Argentina.

"What came out of me was simply a human reaction. Before being Arab, Muslim, Christian or anything else, I am a human being. Through football — the world's soft power — I want to send a message: please let the Palestinian people live. I ask athletes and journalists everywhere to help deliver that message.

"When people speak about human rights, animal rights, and justice, we should also speak about Palestinian civilians," Hassan added.

Context: The Gaza Conflict and International Response

Israel's assault ⁠on Gaza - ​which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, triggered a hunger crisis and internally displaced nearly all of ​Gaza's population - has been described as genocide by some U.N. experts and rights organisations, an allegation Israel rejects.

Israel says it is acting in self-defence following the Hamas-led October 2023 attack that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and during which 251 people were taken hostage. Israel rejects allegations that it is committing genocide.

FIFA Regulations and Political Expression

FIFA's Laws of the Game and tournament regulations prohibit political slogans on equipment, but Reuters could not immediately identify a rule preventing coaches from expressing political views in press conferences.

Egypt's Underdog Status and Team Motivation

Hassan conceded his side were underdogs for Tuesday's clash but insisted they were far from overawed.

"We know we are playing against the World Cup holders and one of the greatest players ever (Messi), but we do not fear them.

"We have a responsibility towards Egypt and the Arab world and Africa. We represent all of them.

"That responsibility makes us focus on ourselves and on what we can produce on the field," he added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Hassan waved the Palestinian flag after Egypt’s historic World Cup win over Australia, dedicating it to both Egyptians and Palestinians, and received no FIFA sanction as Palestine is a FIFA member (aljazeera.com)
  • He used an official pre‑match press conference for Egypt’s Round of 16 clash with Argentina to issue an extended human rights‑based appeal on behalf of Palestinians, framing empathy as universal rather than political (english.ahram.org.eg)
  • His remarks come amid mounting criticism of FIFA’s political neutrality and broader humanitarian concerns, including UN reports alleging genocide and famine in Gaza—though Israel rejects those allegations (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Egypt coach Hossam Hassan mention Palestine at the World Cup press conference?
Hossam Hassan used the conference to appeal for support for Palestinians and to highlight their humanitarian plight.
What was Egypt coach Hossam Hassan's message regarding the Palestinian people?
He called for humanity and support for Palestinians, urging athletes and journalists to deliver this message globally.
How did Hossam Hassan respond to questions about waving the Palestinian flag?
He said it was a human reaction and emphasized his desire to use football to send a message for Palestinian rights.
What was the global context of Egypt's match against Argentina?
The match heightened political attention as Egypt represents the Arab world and Africa in the World Cup amid ongoing conflicts.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump says a resolution to Ukraine war is 'getting closer' after talks with Putin and Zelenskiy

Trump says a resolution to Ukraine war is 'getting closer' after talks with Putin and Zelenskiy

Image for Soccer-Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist attack after France victory

Soccer-Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist attack after France victory

Image for Marine Le Pen's presidential hopes rest on French court verdict

Marine Le Pen's presidential hopes rest on French court verdict

Image for Soccer-Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Soccer-Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Image for Soccer-Balogun controversy deepens as UK politicians seek FIFA reprieve for Quansah, English FA weighs appeal

Soccer-Balogun controversy deepens as UK politicians seek FIFA reprieve for Quansah, English FA weighs appeal

Image for Trump says there will either be a deal with Iran or US will 'finish the job'

Trump says there will either be a deal with Iran or US will 'finish the job'

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
Image for France's Macron visits Syria, in first trip by an EU head of state since Assad toppled
France's Macron visits Syria, in first trip by an EU head of state since Assad toppled
Image for Soccer-England's adaptability shines in Mexico, now Haaland threat looms
Soccer-England's adaptability shines in Mexico, now Haaland threat looms
Image for Britain, Netherlands, Finland, Poland say they are making progress on defence plan
Britain, Netherlands, Finland, Poland say they are making progress on defence plan
Image for French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
Image for Lebanon's south takes a breath as families return to shattered homes and lives
Lebanon's south takes a breath as families return to shattered homes and lives
Image for Kremlin says Putin and Trump agreed during weekend call to talk again in 'near future'
Kremlin says Putin and Trump agreed during weekend call to talk again in 'near future'
Image for Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drones at its Stockholm embassy
Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drones at its Stockholm embassy
Image for Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine
Image for UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup
UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup
Image for Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan
Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan
Image for Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations
Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations
View All Headlines Posts