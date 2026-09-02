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Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Trump Predicts Short Duration for Renewed US Campaign Against Iran After Strikes

US-Iran Tensions and Military Actions

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the renewed U.S. campaign against Iran would not continue for "too long" after the biggest exchange of fire between Tehran and Washington since July.

Trump's Remarks on Recent Strikes

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran was trying to build a rocket that drops mines and the U.S. had destroyed it. He also said Iran had been working to restore its radar and missile systems, which were also targeted in the U.S. strikes.

Details of the US Attack

"We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz - some defensive, some offensive ... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones, Katharine Jackson;Editing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • President Trump signaled the U.S. may end its fresh campaign soon, despite warning that "another" strike could happen anytime; he claimed U.S. forces destroyed Iranian radar, missile systems and a mine‑dropping rocket near the Strait of Hormuz, amid the heaviest exchange of fire since July (marketscreener.com).
  • The renewed assaults pushed Brent crude above $95 a barrel and triggered global stock and bond market declines, highlighting economic fallout from the escalation (marketscreener.com).
  • The attack marks a breakdown of the ceasefire pact brokered in June: tensions over control of the Strait of Hormuz had already undermined the interim memorandum, and recent strikes appear to have shattered hopes for a durable truce (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about the US campaign against Iran?
President Trump said the renewed US campaign against Iran would not continue for too long.
What was targeted in the recent US strikes against Iran?
The US strikes targeted Iran's newly built equipment along the Strait of Hormuz, including radar and missile systems.
Why did the US launch strikes against Iran?
President Trump stated the US acted after Iran attempted to build a rocket that drops mines and was working to restore its defensive systems.
Where did President Trump make his statements about Iran?
Trump made these statements to reporters in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C.

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