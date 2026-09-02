Trump Predicts Short Duration for Renewed US Campaign Against Iran After Strikes

US-Iran Tensions and Military Actions

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the renewed U.S. campaign against Iran would not continue for "too long" after the biggest exchange of fire between Tehran and Washington since July.

Trump's Remarks on Recent Strikes

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran was trying to build a rocket that drops mines and the U.S. had destroyed it. He also said Iran had been working to restore its radar and missile systems, which were also targeted in the U.S. strikes.

Details of the US Attack

"We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz - some defensive, some offensive ... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones, Katharine Jackson;Editing by David Ljunggren)