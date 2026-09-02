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DIW raises German economic growth forecasts as exports beat expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DIW raises German economic growth forecasts as exports beat expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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DIW Berlin Ups German Economic Growth Outlook Amid Stronger Exports and Investment

DIW Berlin Raises Forecasts on German Economic Recovery

By Maria Martinez and Klaus Lauer

Improved Growth Projections Driven by Exports and Investment

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The German Institute for Economic Research, DIW Berlin, sharply raised its growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy on Wednesday, citing stronger-than-expected exports and a milder energy price shock from the Iran war.

DIW now expects Germany's economy to grow 1.2% in 2026, more than double its previous forecast of 0.5%, followed by expansions of 1.0% in 2027 and 0.7% in 2028.

Expert Commentary on Economic Resilience

"The German economy is recovering somewhat better this year than expected, but it is still standing on rather shaky ground," said Geraldine Dany-Knedlik, head of economic forecasting at DIW.

Despite higher prices due to the Iran conflict and the uncertainty from U.S. tariffs, the German economy has shown resilience and grew by 0.3% in the second quarter.

Risks and Challenges to Sustained Growth

The institute warned that the recovery remained fragile, with high gas prices, weak household demand and structural problems in industry likely to curb momentum in the second half of the year.

Economic output is expected to stagnate in the third quarter as low water levels on key waterways and elevated energy costs weigh on energy-intensive sectors including chemicals and metals.

Role of Public Sector and Investment in Growth

Public Spending and Infrastructure Initiatives

Public consumption and investment will account for around 70% of this year's growth, DIW said, supported by infrastructure, climate and defence spending.

"The German economy could be at a turning point towards stronger growth over the next two years," said DIW President Marcel Fratzscher. "At present, however, economic momentum is mainly due to the public sector."

Special Funds and Policy Measures

An investment surge has been made possible by a special €500 billion infrastructure fund and an exemption from debt rules for defence spending approved last year.

Assessing the Impact of Hybrid Attacks on the Economy

DIW Berlin's New Forecasting Approach

ECONOMISTS TO EXAMINE IMPACT OF HYBRID ATTACKS

DIW Berlin said that in future forecasts, it would begin assessing the economic effects of hybrid attacks, including those targeting German infrastructure.

Future assessments will consider potential disruptions to activity, supply-chain distortions and the cost of stepping up security, Dany-Knedlik said.

"This is certainly an important aspect for forecasts in the coming years, assuming the situation does not change," she said.

Recent Incidents and Government Response

The move comes as concerns grow over attacks on critical infrastructure, prompting authorities to consider how to better protect against what officials describe as a growing threat from cyber and hybrid attacks.

The power grid in the eastern German state of Brandenburg was the target of sabotage on Tuesday after unexploded incendiary devices damaged power lines, the state's interior minister said, without ruling out the possibility that foreign powers were behind the attack.

The German government said on Tuesday that it had concluded that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month, fitting into a broader pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe.    

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Klaus Lauer; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • DIW raised its 2026 forecast to 1.2%, and expects 1.0% growth in 2027 and 0.7% in 2028, up from a prior 0.5% for 2026 (devdiscourse.com)
  • Public consumption and investment—supported by a €500 billion infrastructure fund and debt‑rule exemptions for defence—are currently underpinning the recovery (diw.de)
  • Despite resilience in Q2, risks remain: high gas prices, low water levels affecting energy‑intensive industries, weak household demand, and structural industrial fragilities (diw-berlin.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are supporting Germany's economic recovery?
Stronger-than-expected exports, public investment, and a milder energy price shock are helping Germany's economic recovery.
What risks does the DIW say could slow German economic growth?
High gas prices, weak household demand, structural issues in industry, and hybrid attacks could potentially slow economic growth.
How is the German government boosting investment?
A special €500 billion infrastructure fund and an exemption from debt rules for defence spending are supporting public investment.
What future economic risks are being considered by DIW Berlin?
DIW Berlin will assess the impact of hybrid attacks, such as those on infrastructure, in future economic forecasts.

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