EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to Enter FTSE 100 as Entain and Persimmon Leave

FTSE 100 Index Changes and Market Impact

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Budget airline EasyJet and oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy will join Britain's FTSE 100 index, index provider FTSE Russell said on Wednesday.

The two will replace betting group Entain and homebuilder Persimmon, FTSE Russell said.

Details of FTSE Index Changes

Here are more details:

FTSE 100 Adjustments

• The changes stem from the September quarterly review of the FTSE UK index series and will be implemented at the close of business on September 18 and be effective from September 21.

FTSE 250 Movements

• The FTSE 250 index will see five additions — Entain, Persimmon, Pinewood Technologies, Seraphim Space Investment Trust and Volex, FTSE Russell said.

• Aston Martin and GB Group will exit the FTSE 250 index.

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

• In August, Apollo Global agreed to buy EasyJet in an about £5.70 billion ($7.69 billion) deal.

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)