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EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to join FTSE 100 index - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to join FTSE 100 index

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to Enter FTSE 100 as Entain and Persimmon Leave

FTSE 100 Index Changes and Market Impact

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Budget airline EasyJet and oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy will join Britain's FTSE 100 index, index provider FTSE Russell said on Wednesday.

The two will replace betting group Entain and homebuilder Persimmon, FTSE Russell said.

Details of FTSE Index Changes

Here are more details:

FTSE 100 Adjustments

• The changes stem from the September quarterly review of the FTSE UK index series and will be implemented at the close of business on September 18 and be effective from September 21.

FTSE 250 Movements

• The FTSE 250 index will see five additions — Entain, Persimmon, Pinewood Technologies, Seraphim Space Investment Trust and Volex, FTSE Russell said.

• Aston Martin and GB Group will exit the FTSE 250 index.

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

• In August, Apollo Global agreed to buy EasyJet in an about £5.70 billion ($7.69 billion) deal.

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • EasyJet’s inclusion follows its pending £5.7 billion takeover by Apollo Global, bolstering investor interest.
  • Ithaca Energy joins as a high-yield, North Sea–focused oil producer with strong recent stock performance, boosting its eligibility.
  • Index changes reflect FTSE Russell’s quarterly rebalancing rules, implemented post–September 18 market close and effective on September 21.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies are joining the FTSE 100 index?
EasyJet and Ithaca Energy will join the FTSE 100 index, according to FTSE Russell.
Which companies are leaving the FTSE 100 index after the review?
Entain and Persimmon will be replaced in the FTSE 100 index.
When will the FTSE 100 index changes take effect?
The changes will be implemented at the close of business on September 18 and be effective from September 21.
What major deal did EasyJet recently agree to?
EasyJet agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global in a deal valued at about £5.70 billion.
Which companies are being added to the FTSE 250 index?
Entain, Persimmon, Pinewood Technologies, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, and Volex will be added to the FTSE 250 index.

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