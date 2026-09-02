GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
The killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and its aftermath - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

The killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and its aftermath

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder: Timeline & Fallout in Malta’s Finance Sector

Timeline of Key Events and Impact on Malta’s Financial Sector

Introduction and Background

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was cleared on Wednesday of masterminding the car bomb murder of prominent anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia nine years ago.

Following is a timeline of a killing that shocked Europe, triggered a political crisis in Malta and drew international scrutiny of the country's police and judiciary.

The Murder and Immediate Aftermath

Assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia

October 16, 2017:

Caruana Galizia is killed when a bomb placed under the driver's seat of her Peugeot 108 blows up as she sets off from her home in Bidnija in the north of Malta. The device is detonated by remote control from an offshore yacht on the signal of a man watching the site, a court later heard. 

Initial Arrests and Charges

December 5, 2017:

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat are charged with murder.

Investigation and Political Crisis

Detention of Yorgen Fenech

November 20, 2019:

Fenech is detained by armed forces as he tries to leave the Mediterranean island before dawn aboard his luxury yacht.

Resignation of Government Officials

November 26, 2019:

Maltese government chief of staff Keith Schembri resigns amid mounting pressure as police investigate the murder and scrutiny of his ties to Fenech. Schembri has denied any role in the murder and police said during Fenech's current trial that he had never been a suspect. 

Prime Minister’s Announcement

December 1, 2019:

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announces that he plans to quit following street protests and allegations of corruption made by activists and the opposition who said he had protected people linked to the murder. Muscat, no relation to Vincent Muscat, denies wrongdoing.

Testimony from the Middleman

December 4, 2019:

Self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma gives evidence after having received immunity from prosecution in exchange for information and testimony about the murder plot. Former taxi driver Theuma gives a detailed account of how Fenech contacted him in 2017 to organise the hit, providing €150,000 for the contract.

Prime Minister Steps Down

January 13, 2020:

Prime Minister Muscat formally steps down.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Vincent Muscat’s Guilty Plea

February 23, 2021:

Vincent Muscat pleads guilty and is given a reduced 15-year sentence in return for agreeing to give information on what he knows about the case.

Degiorgio Brothers Sentenced

October 14, 2022:

The Degiorgio brothers are each sentenced to 40 years in prison after admitting to the murder on the first day of their trial.

They had initially submitted "not guilty" pleas when the case opened earlier in the day, but later agreed to acknowledge guilt in exchange for avoiding a life sentence.

Conviction of Bomb Suppliers

June 10, 2025:

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are jailed for life by a Maltese judge for having supplied the bomb. The two had been convicted the previous week when jurors returned an 8-1 verdict that they supplied the explosive material in exchange for money. The two defendants pleaded not guilty.

Fenech’s Trial

July 1, 2026:

Fenech goes on trial on charges of complicity in murder and criminal association.

Conclusion and Ongoing Fallout

Impact on Malta’s Financial Sector

International Scrutiny and Reforms

(Writing by Keith WeirEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Yorgen Fenech was acquitted on Sept 2, 2026 by a Maltese jury of complicity in the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia (apnews.com).
  • The assassination triggered a major political crisis in Malta, sparking protests, government resignations, and an EU‑led inquiry into rule‑of‑law failures (investing.com).
  • An independent public inquiry and dozens of convictions—ranging from bomb suppliers to hitmen—followed, but the acquittal raises renewed debate over accountability and institutional reform (daphne.foundation)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Daphne Caruana Galizia?
Daphne Caruana Galizia was a prominent Maltese journalist known for investigating corruption in Malta’s finance and political sectors.
Who was charged with involvement in the murder?
Businessman Yorgen Fenech, brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, Vincent Muscat, Melvin Theuma, Robert Agius, and Jamie Vella were implicated at various stages.
What were the outcomes of the trials connected to the murder?
The Degiorgio brothers received 40-year sentences, Vincent Muscat received a reduced sentence for cooperating, and Agius and Vella were jailed for life.
How did this case impact Malta’s reputation in finance and governance?
The case raised international scrutiny over corruption and the rule of law in Malta, impacting trust in its finance sector and judiciary.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Malta court acquits businessman of murder of campaigning journalist

Malta court acquits businessman of murder of campaigning journalist

Image for EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to join FTSE 100 index

EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to join FTSE 100 index

Image for US pounds Iran, Tehran strikes back at bases in biggest exchange since July

US pounds Iran, Tehran strikes back at bases in biggest exchange since July

Image for Norway seizes Russian ship over Naftogaz award, the company says

Norway seizes Russian ship over Naftogaz award, the company says

Image for Oil rises 1%, as US-Iran strikes risk limiting already impaired supplies

Oil rises 1%, as US-Iran strikes risk limiting already impaired supplies

Image for More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds

More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Venice film shows Murdoch shaking up hidebound Britain
Venice film shows Murdoch shaking up hidebound Britain
Image for Stocks rise after recent declines; Japanese yen jumps against US dollar
Stocks rise after recent declines; Japanese yen jumps against US dollar
Image for London midcaps hit a nearly one-month low as gilt yields surge
London midcaps hit a nearly one-month low as gilt yields surge
Image for Belgian position on frozen Russian assets unchanged, minister says
Belgian position on frozen Russian assets unchanged, minister says
Image for Yen gains sharply, dollar eases from two-week high
Yen gains sharply, dollar eases from two-week high
Image for Russia says no more hurdles in payments with India
Russia says no more hurdles in payments with India
Image for Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel site relocation
Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel site relocation
Image for Bond selloff deepens as oil prices and public debt fears jolt markets
Bond selloff deepens as oil prices and public debt fears jolt markets
Image for Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace
Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace
Image for Jefferies-linked fund takes legal action against trader Radiant World in London
Jefferies-linked fund takes legal action against trader Radiant World in London
Image for Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for Bank of England cash
Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for Bank of England cash
Image for EU antitrust regulators quiz publishers on Google's AI search opt-out
EU antitrust regulators quiz publishers on Google's AI search opt-out
View All Finance Posts