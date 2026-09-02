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Venice film shows Murdoch shaking up hidebound Britain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Danny Boyle's 'Ink' Examines Rupert Murdoch's Disruption of UK Media at Venice

Overview of 'Ink' and Its Examination of Media Disruption

By Crispian Balmer

ROME, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British director Danny Boyle's new movie "Ink", unveiled on Wednesday, examines how Rupert Murdoch's assault on Britain's media establishment was first embraced as a breath of fresh air before turning into a much darker story.

"Ink" opens the 83rd Venice Film Festival, giving Boyle a high-profile launch for a project he joked many people initially thought was about tattoos rather than the newspaper industry.

The film, adapted from James Graham's stage play, charts Murdoch's acquisition of "The Sun" in 1969 and the transformation of Britain's once-staid newspaper industry.

Audience Engagement and Thematic Intent

"It was important to us that the audience felt complicit," Boyle told reporters. "We were all complicit in this journey to begin with. Then the journey is taking you into a darkness."

Reshaping the Old Order

Murdoch's Early Impact and Boyle's Perspective

Boyle, whose credits include Oscar winner "Slumdog Millionaire" and zombie thriller "28 Days Later", said Murdoch, then a young Australian newspaper proprietor battling Britain's old media order, injected energy into a rigid society.

"It didn't monsterise Rupert Murdoch, which of course a lot of people do now," Boyle told reporters. 

Murdoch vs. The Establishment

It shows Murdoch squaring up to the English establishment and to trades unions, while suggesting he disapproved of his paper's excesses, including publishing daily photographs of topless models.

Focus on Larry Lamb

However, Boyle said he was drawn to the story not primarily by Murdoch, played by Guy Pearce, but rather by Larry Lamb, the hard-driving editor recruited to remake The Sun, who is portrayed by Jack O'Connell.

The Excitement and Consequences of Disruption

The film seeks to capture the excitement of a period when Fleet Street's dominance appeared ripe for disruption, before showing how that upheaval ultimately led to the rise of a global empire that wielded outsize political influence.

Contemporary Resonance and Media Power

Although set more than half a century ago, Boyle said he wanted the film to feel contemporary, reflecting modern concerns about media power, information and truth.

The Role of Journalism and Threats from AI

"Journalism is one of the great uprights of any civilisation," he said, adding that advances in artificial intelligence could threaten its traditional role as a watchdog.

"The danger is, with the tech giants and their AI, that they will be able to replace journalism," he said. "Will that AI journalist speak truth to the power that's created it? That's going to be very, very tough."

Murdoch's Legacy and Print Journalism

The director also reflected on Murdoch's legacy as a newspaper proprietor at a time when print journalism is in retreat.

"Ink was in his blood. He was a journalist. He was a print man. He loved print," Boyle said. "I'm sure it drives him to despair, the disappearance of the print industry."

Reactions and Endorsements

The writer Graham said Murdoch had seen his play in London and then New York, suggesting he had liked the piece. 

He has yet to see the film, but Pearce said he had received an unexpected endorsement from within the Murdoch family.

"I had some messaging with Elisabeth, his daughter," Pearce said. "And she did say to me, 'Dad's very happy that you're playing him'."

Venice Film Festival Context

The Venice Film Festival runs from Wednesday until September 12, with 21 movies vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Murdoch bought and relaunched The Sun as a tabloid on November 17, 1969, under editor Larry Lamb, transforming British journalism with sensationalism and Page 3 content.
  • The film, adapted from James Graham’s acclaimed play, explores the complicity of society in the allure and dangers of media upheaval.
  • Boyle draws contemporary parallels, warning that AI and tech giants may threaten journalism’s watchdog role and lamenting the decline of the print media Murdoch once loved.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the film 'Ink' about?
'Ink' is a movie by Danny Boyle that explores Rupert Murdoch's acquisition of The Sun in 1969, examining how he transformed Britain's newspaper industry.
How does 'Ink' portray Rupert Murdoch?
The film presents Murdoch as an ambitious disruptor of the old media order, initially bringing innovation but later associated with a darker legacy.
What concerns about journalism does the film address?
The film highlights modern anxieties about the decline of print journalism and the potential threat posed by artificial intelligence replacing traditional watchdog roles.
Who are the main figures depicted in the film besides Murdoch?
Besides Murdoch, the film centers on Larry Lamb, the editor recruited to transform The Sun, played by Jack O'Connell.
Where did 'Ink' premiere?
'Ink' premiered at the 83rd Venice Film Festival.

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