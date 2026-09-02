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Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel site relocation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel site relocation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Novartis Plans to Cut 130 Basel Jobs in Site Relocation Move

Novartis Announces Basel Job Cuts Amid Site Relocation

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Switzerland as it relocates laboratory activities and shuts down some production in Basel, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Details of the Relocation Plan

The company said it plans to transfer laboratories for biological cell banks, analytical testing procedures and technical development activities from Kleinbasel, an area of Basel, to its main campus in the city by the end of 2028.

Laboratory Transfers and Production Changes

As part of a previously planned relocation, Novartis will also stop small-scale production of biologics in Kleinbasel by the end of 2027. 

"We intend to move these activities to other existing biologics drug substance sites within our manufacturing network, specifically in Europe," the company told Reuters in an email.

Alignment with Lease Expirations and Development Plans

The relocation aligns with the expiration of individual leases at the Kleinbasel site in 2029 and is part of a previously announced plan to establish a new biologics technical development centre on its main campus in Basel.

The relocation was first announced in 2022 and currently, there are around 200 people employed at the site in Kleinbasel, the company said.

Novartis Investments and Industry Trends

Novartis has been investing heavily in sites in the United States as part of an industry-wide move to boost manufacturing in the country under pressure from the Trump administration. It plans to spend $23 billion to build and expand 10 facilities in the U.S. over the next five years.

Impact on Employees and Support Measures

The planned cessation of production in Kleinbasel and the resulting job cuts are subject to an information and consultation process, Novartis said.

It added that it was committed to supporting affected employees through measures such as job centres, early retirement, and a social plan that has been extended until the end of 2028.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich and Bhanvi Satija in London Editing by Dave Graham, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 130 jobs could be cut in Basel as Novartis centralises lab and production activities from Kleinbasel to its main campus by end‑2028. (novartis.com)
  • Lab relocations (biological cell banks, analytical testing, technical development) will complete by end‑2028; small-scale biologics production ceases by end‑2027. (novartis.com)
  • Support measures include job centres, early retirement, and a social plan extended through end‑2028; changes undergo consultation process. (novartis.com)
  • This aligns with lease expirations at Kleinbasel in 2029 and builds on Novartis’s prior 2022 announcement to invest in biologics technical development on the main Basel campus. (novartis.com)
  • The shift reflects Novartis’s broader strategy, including a $23 billion U.S. investment over five years to bolster its manufacturing and R&D footprint. (novartis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs could Novartis cut in Basel?
Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel, Switzerland as it relocates laboratory activities and shuts down some production.
Why is Novartis relocating its Basel site?
Novartis is relocating laboratory and production activities from Kleinbasel to its main campus, aligning with lease expirations and a plan to establish a new biologics technical development centre.
When will small-scale biologics production end in Kleinbasel?
Novartis will stop small-scale production of biologics in Kleinbasel by the end of 2027.
What support measures are in place for affected Novartis employees?
Novartis is offering job centres, early retirement, and an extended social plan to support employees affected by the job cuts.
Is the Novartis Basel relocation part of a larger investment strategy?
Yes, Novartis is investing $23 billion to build and expand 10 facilities in the United States as part of its manufacturing strategy.

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