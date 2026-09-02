GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shell to acquire stake in BP-operated Conifer prospect in Gulf of Mexico - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Shell to acquire stake in BP-operated Conifer prospect in Gulf of Mexico

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Shell Acquires 30% Stake in BP-Operated Conifer Prospect in Gulf of Mexico

Shell's Strategic Investment in the Gulf of Mexico

Details of the Acquisition

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of British oil and gas major Shell, said on Wednesday it would acquire a 30% stake in the BP-operated Conifer exploration prospect in the Gulf of Mexico.

BP's Retained Interests

BP said in a separate statement it will retain the remaining 50% interest in Tupinamba and 70% in Conifer and continue as operator in both.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell Offshore expands its Gulf of Mexico exploration footprint by securing a 30% interest in the Conifer deepwater prospect, signaling renewed upstream investment in the region. (ph.investing.com)
  • BP maintains operational control and majority ownership of both Conifer (70%) and Tupinamba (50%), ensuring continuing leadership in development strategy. (ph.investing.com)
  • The deal reflects broader Western oil majors’ push into offshore energy amid rising demand and strategic shifts, as seen in recent federal lease sales and industry trends. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake is Shell acquiring in the Conifer prospect?
Shell Offshore is acquiring a 30% stake in the BP-operated Conifer exploration prospect in the Gulf of Mexico.
Who will operate the Conifer and Tupinamba prospects after the deal?
BP will continue as the operator of both the Conifer and Tupinamba prospects.
How much interest does BP retain in the Conifer prospect?
BP will retain a 70% interest in the Conifer prospect after Shell's acquisition.
Where is the Conifer exploration prospect located?
The Conifer exploration prospect is located in the Gulf of Mexico.
Who reported on the Shell and BP Conifer agreement?
The agreement was reported by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona, with editing by Chris Reese.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for The killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and its aftermath

The killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and its aftermath

Image for Malta court acquits businessman of murder of campaigning journalist

Malta court acquits businessman of murder of campaigning journalist

Image for EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to join FTSE 100 index

EasyJet, Ithaca Energy to join FTSE 100 index

Image for US pounds Iran, Tehran strikes back at bases in biggest exchange since July

US pounds Iran, Tehran strikes back at bases in biggest exchange since July

Image for Norway seizes Russian ship over Naftogaz award, the company says

Norway seizes Russian ship over Naftogaz award, the company says

Image for Oil rises 1%, as US-Iran strikes risk limiting already impaired supplies

Oil rises 1%, as US-Iran strikes risk limiting already impaired supplies

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds
More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group finds
Image for Venice film shows Murdoch shaking up hidebound Britain
Venice film shows Murdoch shaking up hidebound Britain
Image for Stocks rise after recent declines; Japanese yen jumps against US dollar
Stocks rise after recent declines; Japanese yen jumps against US dollar
Image for London midcaps hit a nearly one-month low as gilt yields surge
London midcaps hit a nearly one-month low as gilt yields surge
Image for Belgian position on frozen Russian assets unchanged, minister says
Belgian position on frozen Russian assets unchanged, minister says
Image for Yen gains sharply, dollar eases from two-week high
Yen gains sharply, dollar eases from two-week high
Image for Russia says no more hurdles in payments with India
Russia says no more hurdles in payments with India
Image for Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel site relocation
Novartis could cut about 130 jobs in Basel site relocation
Image for Bond selloff deepens as oil prices and public debt fears jolt markets
Bond selloff deepens as oil prices and public debt fears jolt markets
Image for Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace
Ukraine urges aviation watchdog to back ban on flights in Russian airspace
Image for Jefferies-linked fund takes legal action against trader Radiant World in London
Jefferies-linked fund takes legal action against trader Radiant World in London
Image for Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for Bank of England cash
Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for Bank of England cash
View All Finance Posts