Shell Acquires 30% Stake in BP-Operated Conifer Prospect in Gulf of Mexico
Shell's Strategic Investment in the Gulf of Mexico
Details of the Acquisition
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of British oil and gas major Shell, said on Wednesday it would acquire a 30% stake in the BP-operated Conifer exploration prospect in the Gulf of Mexico.
BP's Retained Interests
BP said in a separate statement it will retain the remaining 50% interest in Tupinamba and 70% in Conifer and continue as operator in both.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Chris Reese)