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Russia says no more hurdles in payments with India - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says no more hurdles in payments with India

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Russia and India Streamline Payments, Settling 96% of Trade in Local Currencies

Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Payment Mechanisms

Record Growth in Russia-India Trade

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia and India, the second-largest importer of Russian oil, have built a functioning payments infrastructure using roubles and rupees, which now account for 96% of bilateral trade, a senior Russian banker said on Wednesday.

Russia's trade with India reached a record $70 billion in 2024, tripling since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, as India stepped up imports of Russian oil discounted due to Western sanctions. Bilateral trade fell in 2025 when those sanctions were tightened but rebounded in the first half of 2026.

Efficient Payment Infrastructure

Reliability of Settlement Mechanisms

"There are no problems with settlements between Russia and India. I am ready to say that this is one of the most reliable and best-established mechanisms for Russia's payments with other countries," said Ivan Nosov, head of Sberbank in India.

Challenges in Currency Conversion and Trade Imbalances

Russian businesses had previously complained about an "overhang" of rupees, an only partially convertible currency, in bilateral transactions, as well as trade imbalances, with Indian exports to Russia lagging behind surging imports of Russian oil.

Banking Collaboration and Transaction Efficiency

Involvement of Russian and Indian Banks

According to official data, 22 Russian banks, including Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, which was tasked with developing the payments infrastructure, and 17 Indian banks are currently servicing bilateral trade.

Transaction Speed and Efficiency

Rapid Processing Times

Nosov said that 90% of all transactions between Russia and India are processed within 10 minutes, while more than 50% are processed in less than one minute.

Political Endorsement of Economic Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed growing economic ties with Russia when he met President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • A rouble–rupee settlement system now covers 96% of Russia‑India trade, reflecting a shift to national‑currency payments (interfax.com).
  • Bilateral trade reached a historic high of approximately $70 billion in 2024, driven by increased discounted oil imports by India (qatar-tribune.com).
  • Sberbank in India says 90% of Russia‑India transactions are processed within 10 minutes, over half in under one minute, underscoring enhanced payment efficiency (sber.bank.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Russia-India trade is settled in roubles and rupees?
96% of bilateral trade between Russia and India is settled using roubles and rupees.
How much did Russia's trade with India reach in 2024?
Russia's trade with India reached a record $70 billion in 2024.
What caused trade between Russia and India to fall in 2025?
Bilateral trade fell in 2025 due to the tightening of Western sanctions.
How fast are payment settlements processed between Russia and India?
90% of transactions are processed within 10 minutes, and over 50% in less than one minute.
Which banks are involved in servicing Russia-India bilateral trade?
22 Russian banks, including Sberbank, and 17 Indian banks are currently servicing bilateral trade.

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