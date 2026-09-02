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Yen gains sharply against US dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen gains sharply against US dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Japanese Yen Surges Against US Dollar After BOJ Rate Hike Remarks

Yen Strengthens Following Central Bank Developments

By Karen Brettell

Recent Movements in the Yen-Dollar Exchange Rate

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen gained sharply against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after having retraced over the last month approximately half of its increases made after a rare joint intervention by the U.S. and Japan at the end of July. 

It was not immediately clear what prompted the move. The yen, which had reached a 40-year low of 163.98 per dollar before the intervention, rose to as high as 155.21 afterwards before surrendering some of the gains. The yen was last up 0.92% at 158.72 per dollar on Wednesday. 

Market Reactions and Analyst Commentary

“It's a big chunky move and it would be a convenient time for the U.S. or Japan, to at least conduct a rate check, after the Bank of Japan comments this morning," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

BOJ Board Member's Hawkish Stance

Hawkish BOJ board member Hajime Takata said on Wednesday that the central bank should conduct interest rate hikes nimbly to counter intensifying inflationary pressures, rather than adhere to a fixed semiannual pace anticipated by markets.

Speculation on Rate Checks vs. Intervention

"It is difficult to say what is behind the move in dollar/yen, but I suspect this is more likely to be a rate check than intervention to try and shift the trend as the recent intervention did not do that," Scicluna said.

Statements from Key Officials

BOJ Governor's Outlook

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday also signalled a strong chance of a hike this month.

US Treasury Support

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced strong support for "decisive" monetary steps to combat yen weakness in a meeting with Ueda, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Porter and Andrea Ricci )

Key Takeaways

  • The yen climbed back to around ¥158–¥159 per dollar, reversing roughly half of its earlier intervention-fueled gains from late July; the dollar–yen pair had briefly rallied from a low of ¥163.98 to ~¥155.2 after intervention. (devdiscourse.com)
  • BOJ board member Hajime Takata advocated for nimble, flexible rate hikes—possibly beyond the expected semiannual pace—spurring speculation of an imminent rate increase this month. (investing.com)
  • Market commentary characterizes the recent move as likely driven by rate‑check expectations rather than new intervention, as authorities shift focus to monetary policy adjustment. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Japanese yen gain against the US dollar?
The yen gained sharply due to comments from BOJ officials about potential rate hikes and market speculation about intervention.
What was the yen's recent low against the dollar before the intervention?
The yen reached a 40-year low of 163.98 per US dollar before the end-of-July intervention.
Did the Bank of Japan confirm an intervention in the currency market?
It was unclear if there was a new intervention; analysts suggested the move could be a rate check instead.
What are BOJ officials saying about interest rate hikes?
BOJ board members said the central bank should conduct interest rate hikes nimbly in response to inflation pressures.
How did US officials respond to the yen’s weakness?
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced strong support for decisive steps to combat yen weakness.

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