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Belgian position on frozen Russian assets unchanged, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian position on frozen Russian assets unchanged, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance Banking EU Policy Ukraine Crisis Sanctions

Belgium Reiterates Its Position Against Using Frozen Russian Assets in EU Discussions

Belgium Maintains Opposition Amid Renewed EU Debate

BRUSSELS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Belgium's position opposing the use of Russia's frozen assets has remained unchanged, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday after a group of European countries sought to reopen a discussion on using frozen funds to help Ukraine. 

Calls for Reconsideration by EU Member States

The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden ​called last week for the European Union to look at using Russia's frozen ‌assets for Ukraine, with some ministers reiterating the idea at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland on Wednesday. 

Scale of Frozen Russian Assets

EU countries immobilised some €210 billion ($243.43 billion) of Russian central bank assets after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Around €185 billion of this is ​held in Brussels-based central securities depository Euroclear.

Belgium's Firm Stance and Rationale

"The debate was brought back to the table at the initiative of four European countries. However, it generated little enthusiasm or appetite among colleagues," Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said in a statement after the talks. 

Risks Associated with Asset Confiscation

"I made sure to reiterate Belgium's position, which has remained unchanged for a year. The reasons behind our opposition have not magically disappeared in the meantime," he said, adding that "using these assets through a process amounting to confiscation would entail very significant risks". 

Concerns Over Legal and Financial Guarantees

The European Commission proposed last year to use the Russian cash for a ​loan to Ukraine, but Belgium rejected the plan, ‌saying it ⁠did not provide sufficient guarantees that it would not be left alone to deal with potential lawsuits and demands for damages from Russia.

Ongoing Financial Needs for Ukraine

In their letter, the four countries pushing for a discussion on the frozen assets argued that while EU leaders agreed last December on a €90 billion loan for Kyiv for 2026 ​and 2027, this will not be enough.

Belgium's Acknowledgement of Ukraine's Needs

Prevot said Belgium is "conscious of Ukraine's short-term budgetary needs".

Timing of Military Equipment Orders

"In order to receive military equipment in 2027, orders need to be placed and paid for already today. This explains the request to partially bring forward the 2027 tranche of the European loan agreed last December," he said. 

($1 = 0.8627 euros)

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgium’s stance unchanged for a year; continues to oppose any use that resembles confiscation due to very significant risks.
  • A group of four EU nations (Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden) renewed calls to revisit using €210 billion of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, but met little enthusiasm.
  • The bulk of these assets—around €185 billion—is held at Belgium‑based Euroclear; Belgium fears legal exposure and demands shared risk guarantees.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Belgium's stance on using frozen Russian assets?
Belgium opposes the use of frozen Russian assets and has reiterated that its position has remained unchanged for a year.
How much Russian central bank assets are frozen in the EU?
EU countries have immobilized approximately €210 billion of Russian central bank assets, with around €185 billion held in Belgium's Euroclear.
Which countries are pushing to use Russian assets for Ukraine?
The Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden have called for the EU to consider using Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine.
What risks does Belgium cite regarding confiscating Russian assets?
Belgium warns that using these assets through confiscation would entail significant legal and financial risks, including lawsuits and damages claims from Russia.
What alternative solutions have been suggested to support Ukraine financially?
The EU previously agreed on a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027, but some countries argue more funds or earlier disbursement are needed to meet Ukraine's short-term needs.

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