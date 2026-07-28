Drone Attack Damages Apartment Building in Chekhov Near Moscow; No Casualties

Details of the Drone Attack Incident

Initial Report of the Attack

July 28 (Reuters) - An apartment building in Chekhov near Russian capital Moscow has been hit in a drone attack, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

Visual Evidence and Immediate Aftermath

Vorobyov accompanied his post with a photograph of a tall building with blown-out windows and black smoke rising from its top floors. There were no casualties, Mikhail Sobakin, Chekhov's mayor, said separately on Telegram later.

Wider Drone Activity in the Region

Defensive Measures and Other Affected Areas

Defences downed a few dozen drones elsewhere in the region, including in Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, Vorobyov said.

Scale of the Drone Threat

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that over 390 drones were heading towards the region between late Monday and early Tuesday, of which 81 were downed close to the Russian capital city.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)