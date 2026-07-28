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Apartment building in Chekhov near Moscow damaged in drone attack, regional governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Drone Attack Damages Apartment Building in Chekhov Near Moscow; No Casualties

Details of the Drone Attack Incident

Initial Report of the Attack

July 28 (Reuters) - An apartment building in Chekhov near Russian capital Moscow has been hit in a drone attack, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

Visual Evidence and Immediate Aftermath

Vorobyov accompanied his post with a photograph of a tall building with blown-out windows and black smoke rising from its top floors. There were no casualties, Mikhail Sobakin, Chekhov's mayor, said separately on Telegram later.

Wider Drone Activity in the Region

Defensive Measures and Other Affected Areas

Defences downed a few dozen drones elsewhere in the region, including in Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, Vorobyov said.

Scale of the Drone Threat

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that over 390 drones were heading towards the region between late Monday and early Tuesday, of which 81 were downed close to the Russian capital city.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • The drone strike damaged a high-rise apartment in Chekhov, with images showing blown-out windows and smoke from upper floors, but no injuries were reported by local officials including governor Andrei Vorobyov and Chekhov’s mayor Mikhail Sobakin. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Defences intercepted several dozen drones across the Moscow region in locations such as Podolsk, Domodedovo and Kolomna, indicating a widespread coordinated assault. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that between late Monday and early Tuesday, over 390 drones were heading toward the region, of which 81 were downed close to the capital, highlighting the scale of the threat. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Chekhov near Moscow?
An apartment building in Chekhov was damaged in a drone attack, causing blown-out windows and smoke but no reported casualties.
Were there any casualties in the Chekhov drone attack?
No, according to the mayor of Chekhov, there were no casualties reported from the drone attack.
Did the drone attacks affect other parts of the Moscow region?
Yes, regional defenses downed several dozen drones in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and Kolomna.
How many drones were involved in the attack near Moscow?
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated over 390 drones targeted the region between late Monday and early Tuesday.
What was the extent of the damages in Chekhov?
The attack damaged a tall apartment building's windows and caused black smoke, but there were no casualties.

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