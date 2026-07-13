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Hungary parliament set to oust president in Magyar's power shake-up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary parliament set to oust president in Magyar's power shake-up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Finance Politics Hungary Government Markets

Hungary Parliament Set to Oust President Sulyok in Major Power Shake-Up

Constitutional Amendment and Political Upheaval

By Krisztina Than

Background to the Proposed Ouster

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament is set to approve a constitutional amendment by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government on Monday to oust President Tamas Sulyok, who Magyar said was a "puppet" of former premier Viktor Orban.

The legislation, which comes after Magyar ended nationalist Orban's 16-year rule in a landslide election in April, is part of Magyar's efforts to dismantle Orban's bastions of power, for which he says he received a strong mandate from voters.

The Role and Influence of the President

The president has only limited powers to veto legislation or have it reviewed, but is an important symbolic figure.

Magyar's Strategy and Parliamentary Actions

Magyar's party Tisza has a supermajority in ​parliament which enables it to modify the constitution and roll back changes by Orban that it says eroded democracy. It has taken swift action, suspending news broadcasts on public service television and radio last week as part of an overhaul to make public media independent.

Details of the Constitutional Amendment

Magyar said in a Facebook post on Saturday that parliament would approve the constitutional amendment on Monday to remove Sulyok. If Sulyok does not sign the legislation within five days, an impeachment proceding would be launched, Magyar said.

President Sulyok's Response

Sulyok, who served for 10 years as a Constitutional Court judge until parliament appointed him president in 2024, said he has no political agenda.

He has objected to the amendment, asking for an assessment from the Venice Commission, a panel of the Council of Europe human rights body which gives advice on whether constitutional changes are democratic. The Venice Commission has declined comment.

Political Reactions and Protests

Last Thursday Orban's Fidesz party held a protest in support of Sulyok. Orban did not take part.

Implications of the Amendment

Magyar, whose government plans a constitutional reform in the autumn, is expected to address parliament at 1300 CET before the voting on the bill, which also limits lawmakers' terms to 12 years. The bill says its aim is to ensure "the preconditions for the restoration of constitutional democracy".

The amendment would end Sulyok's term immediately, citing society's "serious loss of confidence" in him. Parliament would elect a new president until a new constitution takes effect, or for a maximum of five years.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Key Takeaways

  • Péter Magyar’s Tisza party secured a two-thirds supermajority in the April 12, 2026 election, enabling constitutional changes (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The proposed amendment would instantly terminate President Sulyok’s mandate, citing loss of public confidence, with impeachment triggered if he does not sign within five days (lemonde.fr).
  • Magyar argues the changes restore constitutional democracy, targeting remaining institutional vestiges of Viktor Orbán’s regime (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hungary's parliament moving to oust President Tamas Sulyok?
The parliament, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government, aims to remove President Sulyok, whom Magyar describes as a 'puppet' of former premier Viktor Orban, as part of broader political reforms.
What power does Hungary's president have?
Hungary's president has limited powers, mainly the ability to veto legislation or request its review, but holds significant symbolic importance.
What happens if President Sulyok does not sign the amendment?
If Sulyok does not sign the constitutional amendment within five days, an impeachment proceeding will be launched against him.
What other reforms is Peter Magyar's government implementing?
Magyar's government has suspended news broadcasts on public TV and radio, aiming to make public media independent, and plans broader constitutional reforms.
Who will become Hungary's next president after Sulyok?
Parliament will elect a new president to serve until a new constitution takes effect or for a maximum of five years.

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