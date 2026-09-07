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France worried by victory of far-right's AfD in German state election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France worried by victory of far-right's AfD in German state election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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French Ministers Alarmed by Far-Right AfD’s Victory in German State Election

French Government Response to AfD’s Success in Saxony-Anhalt

Concerns Raised by French Finance Minister

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French government ministers expressed their worries on Monday over the impact of the victory of far-right party Alternative for Germany in the Saxony-Anhalt state election on Sunday.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surged into first place in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections, exit polls showed, putting a far-right party within reach of power at the state level for the first time since World War Two.

Statements from Roland Lescure

"It clearly sends out a very, very worrying signal," French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told RTL radio.

"This shows that we face a major challenge in the face of a populist wave which is spreading around the world today and which we must resist," added Lescure.

Echoes from European Affairs Minister

Benjamin Haddad’s Reaction

Lescure's views echoed similar comments made late on Sunday by France's European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad.

Comments on European Implications

"To see the far-right prevail in the German regional election marks a very grave moment for Europe," he wrote on X.

"We must listen with humility to the anger, fears and worries and duly respond to these concerns. But nationalism and xenophobia will never be the answer," added Haddad.

Additional Reporting

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD achieved its highest-ever state vote share—around 44%—surging past CDU to potentially become first far‑right state government since WWII
  • French Finance Minister Roland Lescure called the result a “very, very worrying signal,” framing it as part of a global populist wave
  • European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad warned it’s a “grave moment for Europe,” urging defense of democratic values and warning nationalism and xenophobia aren’t the answer

Frequently Asked Questions

How did French officials react to the AfD's win in Germany?
French government ministers expressed serious worries, describing the result as a worrying signal for Europe and emphasizing the dangers of populism and nationalism.
What concerns did French Finance Minister Roland Lescure highlight?
Roland Lescure noted that the AfD victory poses a major challenge due to the spreading populist wave, which governments must actively resist.

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