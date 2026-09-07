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Serbia's government to propose dissolving parliament for an election, report says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Serbia's government to propose dissolving parliament for an election, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Politics Elections Serbia Government

Serbia to Propose Dissolving Parliament for Snap Election Amid Political Tension

Serbia's Government Moves Toward Early Elections

Proposal for Dissolution of Parliament

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Serbia's government will propose dissolving parliament later on Monday, paving the way for a snap election later this year, the Tanjug agency reported.

The government will hold an extraordinary session and Prime Minister Djuro Macut will propose the dissolution, the agency reported, citing a government official.

Timing and Political Context

Election Schedule and Presidential Statements

The next parliamentary elections in Serbia are not due until December 2027. However, President Aleksandar Vucic has said a snap vote would be held earlier, on October 18 or 25.

Political Strategy and Recent Protests

The expected move would allow Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party nominated him on Saturday to run for prime minister, to try to tighten his grip on Serbian politics after nearly two years of student-led protests that have presented the biggest challenge to his rule.

Background and Opposition Accusations

Vucic's Leadership and Scandal

Vucic, who has run the country as ‌president or prime minister for 12 years, has faced anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by the collapse of a concrete canopy at a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad in November 2024 that killed 16 people.

Allegations Against the Government

Corruption and Media Freedom Concerns

The opposition and demonstrators accuse Vucic and his allies of violence against political opponents, rampant corruption, ties with organised crime and stifling media freedoms, all of which Vucic and his allies deny. 

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The government intends to propose parliament’s dissolution today to allow early elections in autumn rather than the scheduled December 2027 cycle (apnews.com).
  • President Vucic has narrowed the possible election dates to October 18 or 25, giving a more concrete timeline for the anticipated vote (ekathimerini.com).
  • Snap election would strengthen Vucic’s hold after nearly two years of student-led anti‑corruption protests sparked by a fatal 2024 railway station collapse (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Serbia's government proposing to dissolve parliament?
The government aims to pave the way for a snap election later in 2024, a move supported by President Aleksandar Vucic.
Who is leading the proposal to dissolve Serbia's parliament?
Prime Minister Djuro Macut will propose the dissolution at an extraordinary government session.
What recent events have challenged President Vucic’s position?
Student-led protests, anti-corruption demonstrations, and a fatal railway station collapse in Novi Sad have posed significant challenges.
What accusations do opposition and protesters make against Vucic?
They accuse him of corruption, violence against opponents, links to organized crime, and suppressing media freedoms, which Vucic denies.

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