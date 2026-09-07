Euro Zone Investor Morale Climbs to Highest Level Since 2022, Sentix Survey Finds

Sentix Survey Reveals Rising Investor Confidence in Euro Zone

Overview of September Sentix Index Results

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone rose to its highest reading in over four years in September, lifted by improvements in expectations and current economic conditions that point to confidence in an economic upturn, a survey showed on Monday.

• The Sentix index for the euro zone rose to 5.1 points in September from 0.9 points in August, compared with a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters for 2.0 points.

• The index has now increased for five straight months and reached its highest level since February 2022.

Key Drivers of Improvement

• Sentix said the improvement was driven mainly by a significant rise in investors' assessment of current conditions as well as expectations.

• The current situation subindex climbed to -3.3 points in September from -8.0 points in August, while the expectations gauge rose 3.5 points to reach 13.8 points in September.

Germany's Role in the Upturn

• "The German economy, which has been lagging behind, is not only not standing in the way of this development but is even contributing significantly to it in September," said Sentix.

• Sentix's headline index for Germany rose to -2.8 points from -11.9 points, its fourth consecutive increase and highest reading since July 2025.

Survey Methodology

• The survey of 1,052 investors, including 209 institutional investors, was conducted between August 3 and August 5.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)