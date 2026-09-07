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Majority of Spaniards unhappy with government's handling of Ceuta crisis, poll shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Majority of Spaniards unhappy with government's handling of Ceuta crisis, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Politics Immigration Spain Public Opinion

Most Spaniards Disapprove of Government Response to Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Public Opinion and Political Impact of the Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Blame Assigned for the Crisis

MADRID, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nearly nine in 10 Spaniards blame Morocco for the mass migrant crossings into Ceuta in late July, while a majority rate Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of the crisis as "bad" or "very bad", according to an opinion poll released on Monday that also showed a drop in support for Sanchez's party.

Poll Findings on Responsibility

The 40dB poll of 2,000 people for El Pais newspaper and radio station SER also recorded an increase in voting intentions for the conservatives and the anti-immigration, far-right Vox party, in line with several other polls conducted after the deadly border surge into Spain's North African enclave. 

  • For 89% of respondents, Morocco bore the most responsibility for the crisis, followed by human-trafficking groups (75%), the spread of disinformation on social media (74%), the migrants who decided to cross (73%) and the Spanish government (72%), the 40dB poll found.

Assessment of Government Response

Public Perception of Sanchez's Handling

  • Only 14.2% rated Sanchez's handling of the crisis positively, with two-thirds of those surveyed saying his response was too slow.

Political Consequences

Shifts in Voting Intentions

  • The combined voting intentions for the conservative People's Party and Vox hit 50.2%, leading their potential right-wing alliance to breach the 50% mark for the first time in an opinion poll during this legislature. The centre-left bloc fell to 36.1%.
  • The PP rose to 32.4%, from 32% in the previous 40dB poll in July, and Vox to 17.8% from 17.2%, while Sanchez's Socialist Party dipped to 27.6% from 28%.
Party Perceptions on Immigration
  • About 27% of respondents named Vox as the most capable party on the issue of immigration, ahead of the Socialists at 18.4% and the PP at 13.9%.

Public Attitudes Toward Border Policy

  • Seven out of 10 chose tighter border controls over protecting vulnerable migrants and 82% backed increasing fences and surveillance at Spain's borders.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • ~90 % of respondents primarily blame Morocco for the Ceuta migrant crossings, with significant blame also assigned to trafficking groups, disinformation, migrants themselves, and the Spanish government (elpais.com)
  • Only about 14 % rate PM Sánchez’s response positively; two‑thirds say his reaction was too slow (elpais.com)
  • Support for the right‑wing bloc (PP + Vox) rises above 50 %, with PP at ~32 %, Vox ~18 %, while PSOE drops to ~27 %; Vox is viewed as most capable on immigration (27 %) (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who do Spaniards blame for the Ceuta migrant crisis?
According to the 40dB poll, 89% of Spaniards blame Morocco most for the crisis.
How did Spaniards rate Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of the crisis?
Only 14.2% rated Sanchez's handling positively, and most respondents said his response was too slow.
What measures do Spaniards support regarding border security?
A majority favor tighter border controls and 82% back increasing fences and surveillance at Spain's borders.
Which party do Spaniards view as most capable on immigration?
27% named Vox as the most capable party on immigration, ahead of the Socialists and the People's Party.

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