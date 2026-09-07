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Europe's crops mature earlier due to climate change, data shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's crops mature earlier due to climate change, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Markets agriculture Climate Change

Europe’s Crops Mature Earlier in 2026 as Climate Change Shifts Harvest Dates

Impact of Climate Change on European Crop Harvests

By Tristan Veyet

Earlier Maturation and Harvesting Trends

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Maize, rapeseed and winter wheat matured and were harvested in Europe much earlier in 2026 than at the turn of the century, data shows, as warming climate upsets farming throughout the continent.

Data from the European Commission shows winter wheat reached maturity in some parts of the European Union 20 days earlier than in 2000, with similar intervals observed for rapeseed and corn.

Farmers’ Observations on Changing Harvest Dates

"More than 20 years ago we were always fully engaged in the maize harvest around September 14, 15 or 16. Today, we have almost shifted to the beginning of September," Hermann Greif, the district president for the Bavarian farmers' union of Upper Franconia, told Reuters.

Crops are typically harvested 10 to 20 days after reaching maturity, but this gap can vary significantly by crop, country and year.

"The same applies to cereals. In the past, we usually harvested wheat during the second week of August, between August 10 and 15. Nowadays, we sometimes harvest wheat already in July, during the last days of the month," Greif said.

Heatwaves and Accelerated Plant Development

Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, went through several heatwaves in 2026, from as early as late May, which pushed crop maturity ever earlier.

Expert Insights on Crop Development

"Plant development is largely determined by the accumulation of heat units required to move from one physiological stage to the next and ultimately reach maturity," Sebastien Poncelet, senior analyst at Argus, said.

"As temperatures increase, even by just a few degrees, crops accumulate these heat units more quickly, which accelerates their development cycle and results in earlier maturity and harvest dates," he added.

Quality and Quantity of Crops Affected

QUALITY AND QUANTITY AFFECTED

Droughts and heat negatively affected the quantity of crops harvested.

Declining Crop Conditions and Yields

Data from French farm office FranceAgriMer estimated on Friday that only 27% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition as of August 31, its lowest score in the office's records dating back to 2011, as the crop suffered the most from the extreme weather.

"Some crops that are harvested later and whose critical growth stages coincide with spring and summer droughts face significant difficulties," Greif said, adding those crops can face substantial yield reductions if they are hit by drought when they still require water.

Production Forecasts and Historical Context

France's agriculture ministry forecast a 35% drop in grain maize production compared to last year, while analysts expect output to plunge by around a half to its lowest level since 1976.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe is the fastest‑warming continent, with 2026 heatwaves intensifying and advancing crop maturity across the region (apnews.com)
  • JRC data shows repeated heatwaves and drought in mid‑2026 depleted soil moisture, shortened grain‑filling and forced earlier harvests, reducing yield forecasts for cereals and maize (joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu)
  • FranceAgriMer reports grain maize rated ‘good or excellent’ fell to just 27 % by August 31—the lowest since 2011—while France anticipates maize output down ~35 %, with some expectations of nearly 50 % decline (graindecision.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are crops in Europe maturing earlier in 2026?
Rising temperatures due to climate change are causing crops like maize and wheat to accumulate heat units faster, resulting in accelerated maturity and earlier harvests.
How much earlier are European crops being harvested?
European crops like winter wheat are reaching maturity up to 20 days earlier than in 2000, with similar patterns for rapeseed and maize.
What impact is early crop maturity having on crop yields in Europe?
Early maturity, along with droughts and heatwaves, has led to reduced crop quantity and quality, with notable declines in grain maize production.
Which regions in Europe are most affected by earlier crop harvests?
Parts of the European Union, including France and Bavaria in Germany, have experienced significant shifts in harvest timing and crop conditions.

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