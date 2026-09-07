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Kremlin says it does not rule out restart of peace talks with Ukraine and US - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says it does not rule out restart of peace talks with Ukraine and US

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Kremlin: Peace Talks with Ukraine and US Could Resume, Details Uncertain

Kremlin Comments on Potential Resumption of Peace Talks

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it did not rule out the resumption of peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States, but said it was too early to say when and where such talks might take place.  

US Envoys Visit Moscow and Kyiv

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments when asked about a weekend visit to Moscow and Kyiv by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner who are trying to breathe new life into stalled talks designed to find a way to end the war in Ukraine. 

Statements from Kyiv and Moscow

"As for the resumption of the trilateral format, you heard the statement from Kyiv yesterday. Mr Kushner made such statements. We, too, do not rule out the resumption of this trilateral format, but it is still too early to speak of the venue and exact dates,” Peskov told reporters when asked if three-way peace talks would resume. 

US Peace Proposals and Leaders' Involvement

Peskov, who declined to discuss in detail the content of the latest U.S. peace proposals or what the hardest outstanding issues to solve are, said the Kremlin did not rule out a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the U.S. envoys' trip. 

Kremlin's View on Peace Efforts

"Undoubtedly, any attempts...represent a small step towards peace, and we truly hold the peace-building efforts of the American negotiators in very high regard," Peskov told reporters. "President Putin himself has said that he holds President Trump’s efforts in high regard, and that he is grateful to President Trump for his commitment to this path towards peace.”

Information Gaps and Ongoing Developments

Moscow had not yet received any information about contacts between the U.S. envoys and Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Sunday, Peskov said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is open to resuming three‑way peace talks but gave no details on when or where they might occur
  • U.S. envoys Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow on September 5 and with Ukraine’s leadership in Kyiv on September 6 to discuss ‘substantive plans’ toward peace
  • Both Russian and Ukrainian sides paused strikes on each other’s capitals during the envoys’ visits—an early confidence‑building gesture

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Kremlin ruled out resuming peace talks with Ukraine and the US?
No, the Kremlin has not ruled out resuming peace talks, but says it is too early to specify details.
Who visited Moscow and Kyiv for peace negotiations?
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow and Kyiv to try to revive the stalled peace talks.
What is the status of the trilateral peace talks?
While the resumption of the trilateral format is not ruled out, no date or venue has been set yet.
How does the Kremlin view US peace efforts?
The Kremlin holds the peace-building efforts of the American negotiators and President Trump in high regard.

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