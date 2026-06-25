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Trading Day: Tech outlook is cloudy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Tech Market Outlook: Wall Street Swings and the AI-Driven Equity Boom

By Jamie McGeever

Market Movements and Key Financial Developments

ORLANDO, Florida, June 25 (Reuters) - It was a day of modest reversals across currencies and commodities on Thursday, to varying degrees, as the dollar rally and oil slump paused for breath. Meanwhile, stocks in Europe and Asia rose, but megacap tech weakness weighed on Wall Street.

In my column today, I look at the wild price swings that have marked Wall Street and other key markets in the first half of the year, and why turbulence shouldn't be mistaken for decline. There is still life in the AI-fueled equity boom.

Recommended Reading for Deeper Insights

If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

Top Financial Headlines

1. U.S. first-quarter GDP revised sharply higher; but consumer spending nearly stalls

2. Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket

3. Micron joins rivals pitching AI deals as cure for memory's boom-bust cycle

4. U.S. bond market expects rate hikes the Fed may never deliver

5. JPMorgan reshapes Jamie Dimon succession race with executive shuffle

Today's Key Market Moves

Major Index and Sector Performance

• STOCKS: South Korea +5%, Japan +4.5%. Europe and UK +1%. S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq -0.5%, Dow +0.1%.

• SECTORS/SHARES: Six S&P 500 sectors rise, five fall. Industrials +2%, comms services -1%. "SOX" chip index +3.5%, Roundhill memory stocks ETF +10%. Micron +15%, Caterpillar +5.5%, Apple and Dell -6%. Microsoft -3.5% and now -21% in June, worst month ever.

Currency, Bond, and Commodity Updates

• FX: Dollar's first down day in seven. Mexican peso biggest EM gainer after cenbank holds rates.

• BONDS: U.S. yields ease slightly, 7-year auction is ok - weak indirect bid, strong direct bids.

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil +2%, precious metals +1%.

Today's Talking Points

Interest Rate Dilemmas

* What's not to hike?

Headline annual PCE inflation is officially above 4% for the first time in three years, figures on Thursday showed. With CPI also above 4%, the two benchmark headline measures of U.S. inflation are both more than double the Fed's 2% target.

This means the Fed should be hiking rates, right? Maybe. The month-on-month PCE data were a bit softer than expected and oil is down 40% from its recent peak, back to pre-Iran war levels. Traders have removed 15 bps from implied Fed tightening by year-end in recent days. More of that to come?

Private Debt Market Dynamics

* If the withdrawal cap fits

Private debt markets remain extremely choppy under the surface. Regulatory filings released on Thursday show that investors in Ares Management's $23 billion flagship private credit fund sought to withdraw 14.4% of shares in Q2, up from 11.6% in Q1. Redemptions were again capped at 5%.

Earlier this week, Apollo put a 5% cap on redemptions from its ADS $26 billion private credit fund after ​investors sought to withdraw 17% of shares. There has been little spillover into public markets so far, but sentiment remains bleak - WisdomTree's private credit and alt income ETF is retesting all-time lows.

Hedge Funds and Treasury Exposure

* Hedge funds and Treasuries

The hedge fund "basis trade" story has been out of the headlines lately, but a new Fed paper this week dissecting hedge funds' exposure to U.S. Treasuries puts it back under the spotlight. There are some big numbers in there.

Hedge funds' exposure to Treasuries is $4 trillion, they hold 8.5% of the market and repo cash borrowing to finance these positions is $3 trillion. Bond holdings and repo borrowing doubled between 2023 and 2025. The question, as always, is what systemic risk does this carry? As yet, none, it seems.

Looking Ahead: Market Movers to Watch

What could move markets tomorrow?

Upcoming Economic Events

• Japan Tokyo CPI inflation (June)

• U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, inflation expectations (June, final)

• Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks

Newsletter and Disclaimer

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Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline PCE inflation hit 4.1% in May, highest since April 2023, fueling rate hike risks (cbsnews.com)
  • Hedge funds’ Treasury exposure through basis trades now totals about $830 billion, spotlighting leverage and systemic risk (cryptobriefing.com)
  • Microsoft is suffering its worst performance this June, down sharply as AI-driven investor sentiment cools (itiger.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused volatility in the tech market today?
Megacap tech weakness weighed on Wall Street despite rises in European and Asian stocks, contributing to market volatility.
Is the AI-driven equity boom over?
Despite turbulence, there is still momentum in the AI-fueled equity boom, as highlighted by strong gains in memory stocks and related sectors.
How are inflation trends affecting the Federal Reserve's rate policy?
With PCE and CPI inflation above 4%, well above the Fed's 2% target, traders are adjusting expectations for future rate hikes.
What is happening with private debt and credit funds?
Major private credit funds like Ares and Apollo are capping redemptions as investor withdrawal requests rise, indicating choppy conditions in private debt markets.
How significant is hedge fund exposure to US Treasuries?
Hedge funds' exposure to Treasuries is about $4 trillion, with repo borrowing reaching $3 trillion, though current systemic risks appear limited.

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