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Britain's Crown Estate profits fall to £1.2 billion as offshore wind revenues dip - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's Crown Estate profits fall to £1.2 billion as offshore wind revenues dip

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Crown Estate CEO Reports £1.2bn Profit as Offshore Wind Revenues Decline

Annual Financial Performance and Offshore Wind Revenue Trends

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Crown Estate, which manages King Charles' public property, reported an annual net operating profit of £1.245 billion ($1.64 billion) on Thursday, down 13% on the previous year, chiefly because revenues from offshore wind leases fell.

Overview of the Crown Estate

The Crown Estate, which comprises tracts of land and most of Britain’s sea bed, is an independently run, commercial business. 

Profit Distribution and Royal Funding

It hands most of its profits to the UK Treasury, then parliament uses a formula based on Crown Estate revenue to determine how much should be allocated to the royal family for official duties, with a two-year lag.

Offshore Wind Leasing and Revenue Changes

Round 4 Option Fees and Profit Sources

Most of the £875 million in profits came from option fees from the offshore wind leasing Round 4 which was held in 2021 when energy majors including Total and BP won lease options to build windfarms.

Revenue Decline from Wind Leases

As the operators pay smaller fees once they start building the projects, revenues from the wind leases fell significantly from the previous year.

New Offshore Wind Leasing Round

NEW OFFSHORE WIND LEASING ROUND

In March the Crown Estate said it will hold another offshore wind leasing round next year.

CEO’s Outlook on Future Leasing Rounds

CEO Dan Labbad said in a briefing with journalists he anticipates option fees for successive leasing rounds, which are set at auction, will be lower than in Round 4.

“We're in a very, very different market environment,” he said.

Sector Challenges and Market Changes

Since 2021, development costs for the offshore wind sector have soared and U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to halt project development and criticised the technology.

Other Financial Highlights

Excluding the Round 4 fees, operating profits increased 5% to £370 million while the property portfolio valuation increased to £14.5 billion from £13.4 billion the year before, the results showed.

Changes in Treasury Receipts and Investment Powers

Last year the Crown Estate was granted powers to keep more of the money it generates to invest in new projects. For 2025/2026, the Treasury received £487 million, down from around £1.1 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Offshore wind lease option fees from Round 4 drove most of profits, but revenues fell as projects moved into development phase.
  • Underlying operating profit increased by 5% to £370 million, supported by a rising property portfolio value.
  • Most profits go to the UK Treasury; the drop in wind‑lease income will reduce future cash handed over and may impact the monarchy’s Sovereign Grant allocation (with a two‑year lag).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Crown Estate's profits fall this year?
Profits fell mainly due to a significant drop in revenues from offshore wind leasing compared to the previous year.
How much profit did the Crown Estate report?
The Crown Estate reported an annual net operating profit of £1.245 billion, down 13% from the previous year.
What caused the decrease in offshore wind revenues?
Revenues fell because operators pay smaller fees once they start building wind projects, after larger initial option fees from leasing rounds.
What changes are anticipated for future offshore wind leasing rounds?
Option fees for future rounds are expected to be lower than those in Round 4 due to the current market environment and rising development costs.
How much did the Treasury receive from the Crown Estate for 2025/2026?
For 2025/2026, the Treasury received £487 million, down from around £1.1 billion a year earlier.

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