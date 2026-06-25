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UK food exports fall to decade low, says FDF - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK food exports fall to decade low, says FDF

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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UK Food and Drink Exports Fall to Decade Low, Warns Food and Drink Federation

Overview of UK Food and Drink Export and Import Trends

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British food and drink exports fell 8.9% year-on-year in volume terms in the first quarter of 2026, dropping to their lowest level in a decade, excluding the height of the COVID pandemic, the industry's lobby said on Friday.

The Food and Drink Federation, which represents over 12,000 businesses, said UK manufacturers are losing ground to global competitors and urged the government to prioritise a competitive business environment and help companies benefit from global trade agreements.

Key Export and Import Statistics

Export Performance

  • In value terms first-quarter food and drink exports fell 4.8% year-on-year to £5.7 billion ($7.5 billion), the FDF said.
  • Exports to the EU fell 6.9% in volume terms, reflecting the added cost and complexity of trading since Brexit.
  • Exports to the U.S. fell 27.9% in value terms, showing the impact of additional tariffs imposed by the U.S. in 2025.

Import Performance

  • Food and drink imports in value terms rose 2.6% to £16.3 billion.
  • Imports from the EU fell 1.0% in volume terms.
  • Imports from the U.S. rose 11.5% in value terms.

Industry Warnings and Government Policy

Tariff Suspensions and Regulatory Concerns

  • The FDF warned the UK government’s proposed tariff suspensions on products like chocolate, biscuits and jams "risk making a bad situation worse".
  • It warned the costs of producing food and drink in the UK, from energy to employment, are higher than competitor economies, while increased regulation adds to these.
Exchange Rate Note

($1 = 0.7602 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Q1 2026 export volumes fell 8.9% YoY, marking the weakest Q1 in a decade outside the pandemic era.
  • Export value dropped 4.8% to £5.7bn, while imports rose 2.6% to £16.3bn, highlighting growing trade imbalance.
  • Structural challenges persist: EU export volumes remain well below pre‑Brexit levels, U.S. tariffs subdued exports by 27.9%, and high domestic costs plus regulatory burdens continue to erode competitiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK food and drink exports decline in Q1 2026?
UK food and drink exports fell 8.9% year-on-year in volume terms in the first quarter of 2026.
What was the total value of UK food and drink exports in Q1 2026?
The total value of UK food and drink exports in Q1 2026 was £5.7 billion.
Why did exports to the US fall sharply in value terms?
Exports to the US fell 27.9% due to additional tariffs imposed by the US in 2025.
What factors are making UK food production less competitive?
Higher costs from energy to employment, increased regulation, and post-Brexit trading complexity make UK food production less competitive.
How did the Food and Drink Federation respond to the government’s proposed tariff suspensions?
The FDF warned that proposed tariff suspensions on key products could worsen the current situation for UK exporters.

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