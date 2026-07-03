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Finance

French munitions maker Fonderie de Bretagne enters receivership, says owner 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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French Shell Maker Fonderie de Bretagne Enters Receivership After Factory Fire

Fonderie de Bretagne's Financial Struggles and Industry Impact

Background and Recent Events

PARIS, July 3 - A former French car parts foundry that received public funds to start production of shell casings has entered receivership, owner Europlasma said on Friday, underlining the challenges facing France's efforts to bolster its defence industry.

Factory Fire and Production Suspension

• The foundry, Fonderie de Bretagne, had suspended production after a fire broke out in the factory in January, less than a year after French group Europlasma took over the site.

Public Funding and Production Plans

• Europlasma had planned to produce as many as 250,000 shells by the end of 2025 in the plant, and received a €7 million ($8 million) loan from public funds for the transformation.

Strategic Importance for France and Europe

Rebuilding Defence Industry Capacity

• The group's plan was fuelling hopes for France's ability to quickly rebuild defence industry capacity, in particular for ammunition, as Europe races to rearm in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and to U.S. threats to withdraw funding and forces from the continent.

Business Negotiations and Future Prospects

Sale of Defence Business

Exclusive Negotiations and Valuation

• Europlasma said in April that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with a French investor to sell its defence business, composed of Fonderie de Bretagne, as well as shell maker Forge de Tarbes, which supplies Franco-German tank maker KNDS for its Caesar howitzer. It said the business would fetch around €150 million.

Negotiation Timeline and Ongoing Discussions

• The initial negotiation phase was scheduled to end in May, but then was extended by one month until June 25, when the group said discussions with stakeholders were still "ongoing".($1 = 0.8743 euros)

(Reporting by Florence Loève; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Europlasma took over Fonderie de Bretagne in May 2025, pledging €15 million over three years and aiming to produce shell casings, but only partially paid and production never started (lemonde.fr)
  • A serious fire in January 2026 halted operations and made recovery infeasible; the plant entered receivership on July 3, 2026, with a €3 million funding gap to fill by mid‑July to avoid liquidation (paudal.com)
  • The collapse underscores broader challenges in converting legacy industrial sites for defense needs—complex certification, workforce readiness and financial reliability remain stumbling blocks (lavoixdefrance.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Fonderie de Bretagne enter receivership?
Fonderie de Bretagne entered receivership after a factory fire suspended production and amid ongoing efforts to sell the business.
What was the planned production at the Fonderie de Bretagne plant?
Europlasma planned to produce up to 250,000 shell casings at Fonderie de Bretagne by the end of 2025.
How much public funding did Fonderie de Bretagne receive?
The foundry received a €7 million ($8 million) loan from public funds to transform production for ammunition shells.
What other defence business is Europlasma looking to sell?
Europlasma is also looking to sell Forge de Tarbes, another shell maker supplying Franco-German tank maker KNDS.
What challenges does Fonderie de Bretagne’s receivership highlight?
The receivership highlights the difficulties France faces in rebuilding its defence industry and ammunition production capacity.

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