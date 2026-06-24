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Tennis-Wimbledon surprised and disappointed as players plan protest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Wimbledon Responds to Player Protest over 2024 Prize Money Distribution

Wimbledon Faces Backlash over Prize Money and Revenue Distribution

Organisers React to Planned Player Protest

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Wimbledon organisers say they are 'surprised and disappointed' that leading players are planning to continue their prize money protest at this year's grasscourt major.

Prize Money Increase and Player Demands

This month the All England Club announced a record year-on-year 20% rise in the total prize money to £64.2 million, less than the £70 million the players were calling for.

Comparison with ATP and WTA Events

Players are demanding a larger slice of the revenue from the Grand Slams in line with what they receive at ATP and WTA events. Some protested at the French Open by limiting their pre-tournament media activity to 15 minutes.

All England Club’s Statement and Investments

"Wimbledon puts the players at the heart of all our decisions and we invest significantly in them every year," the All England Club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Facility Upgrades and Player Environment

"This is alongside investing hundreds of millions of pounds in upgrades to our player facilities as part of a three-year transformation to create a world class player performance environment."

Revenue Share Dispute

Wimbledon's record prize money pool equates to around 15% of the tournament's revenue but the group of leading players represented by former WTA chief executive Larry Scott wanted a minimum of 16%.

Discussions between Wimbledon and Player Representatives

Announcing the prize money this month, Wimbledon chair Debbie Jevans said she had discussed prize money with Scott at the French Open. She said unlike regular tournaments, Wimbledon distributes 90% of its surplus back into British tennis.

Wimbledon’s Not-for-Profit Model

"Using revenue to determine prize money makes no sense and we have said that to Larry Scott," she said this month. "Revenue does not take into account the investment that we give. We are not-for-profit, and very different to a Masters 1000."

Player Actions and Potential Boycott

In Paris, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka cut short her pre-tournament press conference, while other players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek limited their time.

Players have even threatened a future boycott.

Media Restrictions as Symbolic Protest

Saturday is the traditional pre-tournament media day at Wimbledon and players are set to limit their time to 15 minutes and, according to reports, are planning to restrict post-match appearances to 15 minutes throughout the first week.

Significance of the 15-Minute Limit

The 15 minutes duration symbolises the 15% share of Wimbledon's takings set aside for prize money.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Wimbledon increased the prize fund by £10.7 million (20%)—the largest single‑year rise in its history—but this still represents only about 14.4–15% of projected revenue, below the 16% players demanded. (theguardian.com)
  • Players welcomed the boost as a “genuine and significant step forward,” but insist key issues—such as a fair revenue‑sharing formula, contributions to a player welfare fund, and establishment of a player council—remain unresolved. (theguardian.com)
  • Despite Wimbledon expressing it was “surprised and disappointed” by the ongoing protest, players plan to limit their pre‑tournament and post‑match media duties to 15 minutes, symbolizing the 15% share they currently receive, as the dispute continues. (skysports.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are players protesting at Wimbledon 2024?
Players are demanding a larger share of Wimbledon revenue for prize money, citing comparisons to ATP and WTA events.
How much has the Wimbledon 2024 prize money increased?
The total prize money increased by 20% to £64.2 million compared to the previous year.
What form is the player protest taking at Wimbledon?
Players are limiting their media appearances to 15 minutes, symbolizing their demand for a 15% share of Wimbledon revenue.
How does Wimbledon justify its prize money distribution?
Wimbledon states it invests heavily in player facilities and reinvests 90% of its surplus back into British tennis as a not-for-profit.
What response has Wimbledon given regarding the protests?
Wimbledon organisers say they are surprised and disappointed by the planned protests, emphasizing their ongoing investment in players.

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