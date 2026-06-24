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Trump says it may never be known who was at fault for strike on girls' school in Iran - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says it may never be known who was at fault for strike on girls' school in Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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headlines International Politics War US & Iran

Trump Uncertain About Responsibility for Fatal Iran Girls' School Strike

Uncertainty Surrounds Deadly Strike on Iranian Girls' School

By Humeyra Pamuk and Kanishka Singh

Initial Reports and Investigations

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it may never be known who was at fault for a deadly strike on a girls' school in Iran on February 28, the first day of the Iran war, that killed scores of children.

Reuters first ‌reported in March that an initial internal U.S. military investigation showed U.S. forces were likely responsible for the fatal strike in Minab in southern Iran. The Pentagon has ​since elevated the probe but it has not acknowledged any ​preliminary findings.

Trump's Statements on the Incident

"I don't know that they are ever going to solve that problem," Trump told reporters.

"I don't know that they are ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place, and it's horrible what happened but there were missiles flying all over the place," he said.

"Somebody said it was our missile, maybe it wasn't our missile but I have seen nothing to lead me to believe it was," Trump remarked, adding: "I don't think it was us."

Impact and Reactions

Casualties and Possible Causes

The strike on February 28, when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killed more than 175 children and teachers, ​according to Iranian officials.

The strike may be the result of U.S. use of outdated targeting data, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.

International Law and Official Responses

Deliberately attacking a school would likely be a war crime under international humanitarian law. U.S. officials have publicly said Washington would not deliberately target a school.

The strike caused global outrage. The U.N. human rights office called it "absolutely horrific."

Trump's Evolving Position

Trump initially ​claimed, without evidence, Iran was responsible. He has since ​said he does not know enough about the strike, that an investigation is ‌ongoing, that he will accept the results of the inquiry and that "nobody" purposefully attacked the school.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • An internal U.S. military investigation has indicated that U.S. forces were likely responsible for a deadly strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab on February 28, though the Pentagon has elevated the probe and not yet confirmed preliminary findings. (investing.com)
  • President Trump asserted that it may never be known who was at fault, suggesting the chaos of missiles and lack of clear evidence could obscure responsibility, while maintaining he had seen nothing to believe it was a U.S. missile and that “I don’t think it was us.” (investing.com)
  • The strike caused global outrage—killing scores of children and teachers (Iranian officials cite more than 175 fatalities)—prompting calls for a thorough international investigation, with the U.N. human rights office labeling it “absolutely horrific.” (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident is President Trump referring to in Iran?
President Trump is referring to the deadly February 28 strike on a girls' school in Minab, Iran, that killed scores of children.
Has the U.S. military taken responsibility for the strike?
An initial internal U.S. military investigation indicated U.S. forces were likely responsible, but the Pentagon has not acknowledged any preliminary findings.
How many casualties resulted from the Iran school strike?
According to Iranian officials, more than 175 children and teachers were killed in the strike.
What has Trump said about the investigation?
Trump said it may never be known who was at fault and that the investigation is ongoing. He has stated he will accept the results.
Could the strike on the school qualify as a war crime?
Deliberately attacking a school would likely be a war crime under international humanitarian law, but U.S. officials said Washington would not deliberately target a school.

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