GBAF Logo
World court judges sue Trump administration over sanctions - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

World court judges sue Trump administration over sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Sanctions Law International Affairs U.S. Politics

International Criminal Court Judges Sue US Over Sanctions Imposed by Trump Administration

Overview of the Lawsuit and Background

By Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Three International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday sued U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration over sanctions imposed on them last year, arguing the measures were unlawful.

Details of the Lawsuit

In the lawsuit filed in the federal court in Manhattan, judges Kimberly Prost of Canada, Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda and Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Benin said the sanctions were designed to exert extrajudicial pressure with the objective of punishing and coercing the judges.

US Government Response

The State and Treasury departments and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Background on the Sanctions

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on several judges at the International Criminal Court last year in an unprecedented retaliation over the war tribunal's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a past decision to open a case into alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Impact of Sanctions on Financial Transactions

Sanctions severely hamper individuals' abilities to carry out even routine financial transactions as any banks with ties to the United States, or that conduct transactions in dollars, are expected to have to comply with the restrictions.

The Role and Jurisdiction of the ICC

The ICC, which was established in 2002, has international jurisdiction to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in member states or if a situation is referred by the U.N. Security Council.

Countries Not Recognizing ICC Authority

Although the ICC has jurisdiction over war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in its 125 member countries, some nations, including the U.S., China, Russia, and Israel, do not recognize its authority.

History of US-ICC Relations

The Trump administration's dislike of the court goes back to Trump's first term. In 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her top aides over the court's work on Afghanistan.

Legal Arguments and Effects of Sanctions

Judges Challenge Legal Basis

JUDGES CHALLENGE LEGAL BASIS

The lawsuit argues that the sanctions were against the law as they exceeded the scope of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and were not based on a genuine national emergency or extraordinary threat.  

Allegations of Extrajudicial Pressure

"The Sanctions Regime ... is designed to exert extra-judicial pressure on these judges and their colleagues on the ICC bench by targeting their financial and other personal interests, with the objective of punishing them for prior judicial decisions and coercing them into prioritizing their private interests over deciding cases on the basis of the law and facts," the lawsuit said.

Consequences for Judges' Daily Lives

"Being subjected to such sanctions under IEEPA is tantamount to the financial death penalty. Due to the sanctions, Judges Prost, Bossa, and Alapini-Gansou are no longer able, among other things, to use credit cards; access banking services; use common online platforms, such as Amazon and Google; book travel; and in some cases, obtain health insurance," it said.

Impact on Judicial Proceedings

The judges also said that the sanctions bar the submission of evidence and argument in any pending or future proceeding before them.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The judges claim the sanctions exceed the authority granted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, citing a lack of genuine national emergency or extraordinary threat as required by law.
  • Sanctions have impaired basic financial functions—including use of credit cards, banking access, online services and travel—and even obstructed the judges from receiving evidence or arguments in pending ICC cases.
  • This legal challenge follows an escalation in U.S. sanctions beginning with Executive Order in February 2025 and further rounds targeting multiple ICC judges and prosecutors amid ICC investigations into U.S. and Israeli officials.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are ICC judges suing the Trump administration?
Three ICC judges filed a lawsuit claiming US sanctions were unlawful and intended to punish and coerce them for prior judicial decisions.
What impact did the sanctions have on the ICC judges?
The sanctions hindered their ability to use banking services, credit cards, online platforms, and access health insurance.
What is the basis of the lawsuit by the ICC judges?
The lawsuit argues the sanctions exceeded the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and were not based on a genuine national emergency.
Which US departments imposed the sanctions on ICC judges?
The State and Treasury departments, under direction from the White House, imposed sanctions on the ICC judges.
What triggered the US sanctions on ICC officials?
The sanctions were imposed in response to the ICC’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu and investigation into alleged US war crimes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies

UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies

Image for Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England

Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England

Image for Strong earthquake rocks north-central Venezuela, capital Caracas

Strong earthquake rocks north-central Venezuela, capital Caracas

Image for Trump says it may never be known who was at fault for strike on girls' school in Iran

Trump says it may never be known who was at fault for strike on girls' school in Iran

Image for Russian politician who favours Ukraine ceasefire is jailed for seven years over social media posts

Russian politician who favours Ukraine ceasefire is jailed for seven years over social media posts

Image for Analysis-US-Iran deal may leave Netanyahu as biggest casualty

Analysis-US-Iran deal may leave Netanyahu as biggest casualty

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for US Army Europe commander Donahue to step down on July 2
US Army Europe commander Donahue to step down on July 2
Image for Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote
Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote
Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Image for Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Image for Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Image for Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Image for Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Image for Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Image for Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Image for Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
View All Headlines Posts