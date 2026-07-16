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Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss

Financial Performance and Revised Outlook

Q2 Earnings Report

July 16 (Reuters) - Norway's leading telecom operator Telenor cut its 2026 outlook on Thursday after reporting weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings, citing slower revenue growth in Norway and Finland, higher operating expenses and macroeconomic challenges in Bangladesh.

EBITDA Results and Analyst Expectations

Telenor's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9% to 7.99 billion Norwegian crowns ($826.48 million) in the quarter. Analysts polled by Telenor had expected 8.30 billion crowns on average.

Factors Impacting Performance

Telenor said it was hit by slower-than-expected revenue growth in Norway and Finland, higher Nordic operating expenses and other effects.

Updated 2026 Outlook

It now expects flat to slightly negative organic growth in adjusted EBITDA, down from flat to low-single-digit growth, and free cash flow of around NOK 10 billion, compared with NOK 10 billion to NOK 11 billion previously.

Previous Warnings and Forecast Adjustments

In April, Telenor warned of a challenging second quarter against a strong year-earlier comparison and cut its 2026 adjusted EBITDA growth forecast to flat-to-low single digits from low-to-mid single digits.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.6675 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Agnieszka Olenska; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted Q2 EBITDA of NOK 7.99 billion missed analyst consensus of NOK 8.30 billion, a 9% decline year‑on‑year.
  • Downward revision of 2026 outlook: now expects flat to slightly negative organic adjusted EBITDA growth (previously flat to low‑single‑digit growth).
  • Free cash flow guidance trimmed to approximately NOK 10 billion, at the low end of the prior NOK 10‑11 billion range.
  • Slower revenue growth in Norway and Finland, higher operating expenses in the Nordics, and macroeconomic challenges in Bangladesh were cited as key headwinds.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Telenor cut its 2026 outlook?
Telenor cut its 2026 outlook due to weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings, slower revenue growth in Norway and Finland, and rising costs.
How much did Telenor's Q2 adjusted EBITDA fall?
Telenor's adjusted EBITDA fell 9% to 7.99 billion Norwegian crowns in the second quarter.
What was the market expectation for Telenor's Q2 EBITDA?
Analysts expected an average EBITDA of 8.30 billion Norwegian crowns for Telenor's Q2 results.
What are the revised financial targets for Telenor in 2026?
Telenor now expects flat to slightly negative organic growth in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow around NOK 10 billion.
What challenges did Telenor face in Q2?
Telenor faced slower revenue growth in Norway and Finland, higher Nordic operating expenses, and macroeconomic challenges in Bangladesh.

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