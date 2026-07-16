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Sodexo bets on North America to drive growth recovery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sodexo bets on North America to drive growth recovery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Sodexo Bets on North America for Accelerated Revenue Growth by 2027

Sodexo’s Strategic Plans and Revenue Growth Outlook

By Lucie Barbier and Dimitri Rhodes

Revenue Growth Projections

July 16 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo said on Thursday it expects faster revenue growth from 2027 as it seeks to revive performance through stronger execution and expansion in North America, its largest market.

The company now expects organic revenue growth of 2% to 3% in 2027, compared with expected growth of 1.2% to 1.5% in 2026.

CEO’s Review and Strategic Priorities

Sodexo's new CEO announced in April a review of the company's execution and contracts, citing underinvestment, inconsistent performance and slow decision-making. 

Focus on the United States

"In terms of countries, obviously, the absolute priority is the United States," CEO Thierry Delaporte said on a wire call.

The company, which generates roughly half of its revenue in North America, warned in October 2025 that weak performance in education and healthcare in its single largest market would weigh on this year's results, aiming to restore growth from 2027.

"It's the largest market in the world, and it's also a rapidly growing market," Delaporte added.

Long-Term Growth Targets

The group also aims for organic revenue growth above 5% in full-year 2030, with net new business above 3%.

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Sodexo raised its full‑year 2026 organic growth guidance to 1.2–1.5% following stronger Q3 performance, up from the prior 0.5–1% forecast (live.euronext.com).
  • First‑half fiscal 2026 results showed organic growth of 1.7%, though North America lagged at –1.8%, weighed down by contract losses in Education and Business & Administration (sodexo.com).
  • CEO Thierry Delaporte assumed direct leadership of North America from January 1, 2026 to accelerate turnaround efforts in the region (sodexo.com).
  • Sodexo’s shares lost about 40% in the past two years versus peers Compass and Aramark, driven by execution challenges that Delaporte is addressing (investing.com).
  • The company targets organic revenue growth of 2–3% in 2027 and over 5% by 2030, with net new business above 3% (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What growth rate does Sodexo expect in 2027?
Sodexo expects organic revenue growth of 2% to 3% in 2027.
Why is North America a priority for Sodexo's expansion?
North America is Sodexo's largest and fastest-growing market, contributing roughly half of the company's revenue.
What changes did Sodexo's new CEO introduce?
The new CEO initiated a review of company execution and contracts, targeting better performance and faster decision-making.
What are Sodexo's long-term growth targets?
By 2030, Sodexo aims for organic revenue growth above 5% and net new business above 3%.
How did weak performance in North America impact Sodexo?
Weak results in education and healthcare in North America negatively impacted Sodexo's performance, prompting efforts to restore growth.

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