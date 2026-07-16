Sodexo Bets on North America for Accelerated Revenue Growth by 2027

Sodexo’s Strategic Plans and Revenue Growth Outlook

By Lucie Barbier and Dimitri Rhodes

Revenue Growth Projections

July 16 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo said on Thursday it expects faster revenue growth from 2027 as it seeks to revive performance through stronger execution and expansion in North America, its largest market.

The company now expects organic revenue growth of 2% to 3% in 2027, compared with expected growth of 1.2% to 1.5% in 2026.

CEO’s Review and Strategic Priorities

Sodexo's new CEO announced in April a review of the company's execution and contracts, citing underinvestment, inconsistent performance and slow decision-making.

Focus on the United States

"In terms of countries, obviously, the absolute priority is the United States," CEO Thierry Delaporte said on a wire call.

The company, which generates roughly half of its revenue in North America, warned in October 2025 that weak performance in education and healthcare in its single largest market would weigh on this year's results, aiming to restore growth from 2027.

"It's the largest market in the world, and it's also a rapidly growing market," Delaporte added.

Long-Term Growth Targets

The group also aims for organic revenue growth above 5% in full-year 2030, with net new business above 3%.

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Bartosz Dabrowski)