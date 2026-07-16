Crest Nicholson Forecasts Lower End of Annual Profit Amid Economic Uncertainty

Company Outlook and Financial Updates

Profit Forecast and Market Conditions

July 16 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Crest Nicholson said on Thursday it expects annual operating profit to come in at the lower end of its previously forecast range, amid subdued housing demand and challenging economic conditions.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The company expects fiscal 2026 operating profit at the lower end of previously guided range of £5 million to £15 million ($6.77 million-$20.30 million), as economic and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on customer enquiries, visitor levels and sentiment in land market.

Covenant Waiver and Ongoing Discussions

Crest Nicholson also said that the waiver of its interest cover covenant has been extended to September 30, 2026, and discussions to amend its covenants remain ongoing, after it earlier warned of a going concern risk if covenants were not relaxed.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Eileen Soreng)