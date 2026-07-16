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Near-record low water levels disrupt tourism on Danube - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Near-record low water levels disrupt tourism on Danube

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Danube Water Levels Near Record Low, Disrupting Hungary Tourism and Cruises

Impact of Low Danube Water Levels on Hungary's Tourism and Cruise Industry

By Gergely Szakacs

Current Situation and Water Level Data

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Near-record low water levels on the Danube River have disrupted tourism this week, leaving cruise vessels stranded north of Budapest, suspending sightseeing trips and dealing a blow to the economically important sector.

Data from Hungary's Water Authority showed the Danube's water level in Budapest fell on Thursday morning to within eight centimetres (3.15 inches) of the record low set eight years ago, although levels are expected to rise next week.

Long-Term Trends and Industry Adaptation

Hungarian sightseeing operator MAHART-PassNave said the decline was part of a longer-term trend and that, despite efforts by shipping companies and ports to adapt, water levels were increasingly falling below operational limits.

Operational Challenges for Cruise Vessels

"River cruise vessels are currently still able to enter Hungary, but several ships are stranded or waiting in ports because of the low water levels," MAHART-PassNave Chief Executive Laszlo Somodi said late on Wednesday.

Economic Impact on Tourism and Shipping

Somodi said international river cruises had become by far the most economically important segment of Hungary's shipping industry as tourism expanded, carrying about 600,000 passengers annually and generating wider economic benefits.

Port Traffic and Cruise Disruptions

He said the northern ports of Gonyu and Komarom were handling the highest traffic volumes, while several cruise liners remained idle in Budapest and the southern town of Mohacs, unable to continue their journeys because of exceptionally low water levels.

Booking Declines and Service Suspensions

MAHART-PassNave has seen an 18% drop in bookings so far in July due to cancellations, with sightseeing tours to cities north of Budapest suspended this week. Services could resume next week if water levels rise as expected.

Broader Effects on International Cruises

River cruise operator Avalon Waterways said earlier this week it had been forced to cancel what it described as a small number of upcoming departures because of low water levels on the Danube and Rhine rivers.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Danube water levels in Budapest dropped within 8 cm of the record low from eight years ago, disrupting cruise and sightseeing operations (hungarytoday.hu)
  • Operator MAHART‑PassNave reports an 18 % decline in July bookings and several vessels stranded in ports such as Gonyu, Komarom, Budapest, and Mohacs (asz.hu)
  • Longer‑term trend of hydrological volatility linked to climate change is reshaping Danube navigation; regional experts are calling for infrastructure adaptation like dredging and enhanced fairway maintenance (danubecommission.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are low water levels on the Danube affecting tourism?
Low water levels have left cruise vessels stranded and suspended sightseeing trips, resulting in reduced tourism activity and revenue.
Which locations are most affected by the Danube’s low water levels?
The greatest impact has been seen in Budapest and the northern ports of Gonyu and Komarom, as well as Mohacs in the south.
How much has tourism been affected in Hungary due to Danube water levels?
MAHART-PassNave has experienced an 18% drop in bookings so far in July, with several tours canceled.
Are river cruises on the Danube expected to resume soon?
Services could resume next week if water levels rise as predicted, allowing stranded vessels to continue their journeys.
How economically important are Danube river cruises to Hungary?
International river cruises carry about 600,000 passengers annually and are the most economically significant part of Hungary's shipping industry.

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