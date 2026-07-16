Dunelm's Q4 Sales Up 2.9% as Summer Demand Offsets Heatwave Impact

Q4 Performance and Key Factors

Sales Growth Driven by Summer Demand

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Dunelm reported a 2.9% rise in fourth-quarter sales to £428 million ($579.08 million) on Thursday as strong demand for its summer ranges helped the homeware retailer offset weaker footfall during a heatwave last month.

Impact of Heatwave on Store Footfall

Dunelm, which operates more than 200 stores across the UK and Ireland selling everything from bedding to kitchenware and garden furniture, said store footfall fell during two separate weeks in the final quarter due to extreme weather across Britain.

Store Network and Product Range

The company maintained its annual profit forecast, and cited that its margins were supported by cost discipline and favourable foreign exchange rates even as customers increasingly opted for discounted goods in the second half of its financial year ended June 27.

Financial Details and Reporting

($1 = 0.7391 pounds)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)