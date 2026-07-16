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UK retailer Dunelm's quarterly sales rise as summer demand offsets weak footfall - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retailer Dunelm's quarterly sales rise as summer demand offsets weak footfall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Dunelm's Q4 Sales Up 2.9% as Summer Demand Offsets Heatwave Impact

Q4 Performance and Key Factors

Sales Growth Driven by Summer Demand

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Dunelm reported a 2.9% rise in fourth-quarter sales to £428 million ($579.08 million) on Thursday as strong demand for its summer ranges helped the homeware retailer offset weaker footfall during a heatwave last month.

Impact of Heatwave on Store Footfall

Dunelm, which operates more than 200 stores across the UK and Ireland selling everything from bedding to kitchenware and garden furniture, said store footfall fell during two separate weeks in the final quarter due to extreme weather across Britain.      

Store Network and Product Range

The company maintained its annual profit forecast, and cited that its margins were supported by cost discipline and favourable foreign exchange rates even as customers increasingly opted for discounted goods in the second half of its financial year ended June 27.

Financial Details and Reporting

($1 = 0.7391 pounds)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Fourth‑quarter sales rose 2.9% to £428 million, driven by demand for summer products despite weakened store traffic during a heatwave citeturn0search?
  • Annual profit forecast held steady as margins benefited from cost discipline and favorable foreign exchange rates citeturn0search?
  • Dunelm operates over 200 stores across the UK and Ireland, offering a broad homewares range including bedding, kitchenware and garden furniture citeturn0search?

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Dunelm's fourth-quarter sales increase?
Dunelm's fourth-quarter sales increased by 2.9% to £428 million.
What factors helped Dunelm offset weaker footfall?
Strong demand for summer product ranges helped offset weaker footfall during the heatwave.
How did extreme weather affect Dunelm's store footfall?
Store footfall dropped during two separate weeks in the final quarter due to extreme weather.
What supported Dunelm's profit margins this quarter?
Profit margins were supported by cost discipline and favorable foreign exchange rates.

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