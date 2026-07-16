GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Uber launches $14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Uber launches $14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Uber Offers $14.8 Billion in Takeover Bid for Delivery Hero Expansion

Uber's Strategic Move to Expand Food Delivery Network

Overview of the Takeover Offer

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Uber on Thursday launched a public takeover offer for Delivery Hero that values the German food delivery company at around $14.8 billion, as part of the U.S. ride hailing firm's efforts to widen its food delivery network abroad.

Acquisition Terms and Conditions

Uber, which has made the acquisition conditional on a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, will offer 41.50 euros ($47.58) in cash per share.

Major Shareholder Agreements

Major shareholder Prosus has agreed to sell its stake of just under 17% in the food delivery company, according to Uber.

Uber's Current Stake in Delivery Hero

Including derivatives, Uber had already secured a stake of just under 37% in Delivery Hero.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8722 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersan and Miranda MurrayEditing by Mark Potter and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Uber proposes a €41.50/share tender offer (~$14.8 billion valuation), conditional on at least 50%+1 share acceptance.
  • Prosus has agreed to support the bid and had previously sold a 4.5% stake to Uber as part of its EU-mandated sell‑down from over 26%
  • Uber is strengthening its foothold in Europe’s food delivery market through expanding its stake in Delivery Hero and consolidating capacity

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Uber offering to acquire Delivery Hero?
Uber is offering approximately $14.8 billion to acquire Delivery Hero, with a cash offer of 41.50 euros per share.
What acceptance threshold has Uber set for the takeover?
Uber's takeover offer is conditional on achieving a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share.
Which major shareholder has agreed to sell its stake in Delivery Hero?
Prosus, holding just under 17% of Delivery Hero, has agreed to sell its stake.
What stake does Uber already control in Delivery Hero?
Including derivatives, Uber has already secured a stake of just under 37% in Delivery Hero.
Why is Uber pursuing this acquisition?
Uber aims to widen its food delivery network abroad with the acquisition of Delivery Hero.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

Image for Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets

Image for Sodexo bets on North America to drive growth recovery

Sodexo bets on North America to drive growth recovery

Image for Mike Ashley's Frasers withholds 2027 outlook as Hugo Boss and Accent bids cloud outlook

Mike Ashley's Frasers withholds 2027 outlook as Hugo Boss and Accent bids cloud outlook

Image for UK economy grew by 0.1% in May

UK economy grew by 0.1% in May

Image for Analysis-Iran war leaves crisis-weary European airlines ready for a shakeout

Analysis-Iran war leaves crisis-weary European airlines ready for a shakeout

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Burnham takes small-town regeneration to the national stage as PM
UK's Burnham takes small-town regeneration to the national stage as PM
Image for UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures
UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures
Image for Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports
Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports
Image for Publicis raises growth target as AI-driven marketing demand stays strong
Publicis raises growth target as AI-driven marketing demand stays strong
Image for ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition
ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition
Image for Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss
Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss
Image for Essity reports Q2 results slightly above estimates
Essity reports Q2 results slightly above estimates
Image for Britain takes British Steel into public ownership
Britain takes British Steel into public ownership
Image for Airbus picks Iliad's Scaleway for AI, defence work in sovereignty push
Airbus picks Iliad's Scaleway for AI, defence work in sovereignty push
Image for Syngenta's $5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports
Syngenta's $5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right?
Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right?
Image for Europe Inc heads into strongest earnings season in years, but AI gap persists
Europe Inc heads into strongest earnings season in years, but AI gap persists
View All Finance Posts