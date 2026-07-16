Uber launches $14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero

Uber Offers $14.8 Billion in Takeover Bid for Delivery Hero Expansion

Uber's Strategic Move to Expand Food Delivery Network

Overview of the Takeover Offer

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Uber on Thursday launched a public takeover offer for Delivery Hero that values the German food delivery company at around $14.8 billion, as part of the U.S. ride hailing firm's efforts to widen its food delivery network abroad.

Acquisition Terms and Conditions

Uber, which has made the acquisition conditional on a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, will offer 41.50 euros ($47.58) in cash per share.

Major Shareholder Agreements

Major shareholder Prosus has agreed to sell its stake of just under 17% in the food delivery company, according to Uber.

Uber's Current Stake in Delivery Hero

Including derivatives, Uber had already secured a stake of just under 37% in Delivery Hero.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8722 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersan and Miranda MurrayEditing by Mark Potter and Tomasz Janowski)