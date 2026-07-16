ABB Surpasses Q2 Earnings Forecasts, Reveals Record Rotork Acquisition

ABB’s Strong Q2 Performance and Strategic Acquisition

Q2 Earnings Overview

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - ABB reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings on Thursday as the Swiss engineering company also announced its biggest-ever acquisition with a $5.5 billion deal for British automation company Rotork.

Operational Earnings and Revenue

ABB said its operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 20% to $1.93 billion in the three months to the end of June.

The figure beat forecasts for $1.88 billion in a company-gathered consensus of analysts.

Revenue and Net Income Details

Revenue rose 14% to $9.48 billion, in line with forecasts, while net income rose 7% to $1.23 billion, short of forecasts for $1.32 billion.

Order Growth and Market Drivers

Orders meanwhile jumped 30% to $12.04 billion, said ABB, which has benefited from equipping data centres being built to support artificial intelligence.

Management Commentary

"Our second-quarter results reflect high demand in the majority of our customer segments," said CEO Morten Wierod in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)