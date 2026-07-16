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ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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ABB Surpasses Q2 Earnings Forecasts, Reveals Record Rotork Acquisition

ABB’s Strong Q2 Performance and Strategic Acquisition

Q2 Earnings Overview

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - ABB reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings on Thursday as the Swiss engineering company also announced its biggest-ever acquisition with a $5.5 billion deal for British automation company Rotork.

Operational Earnings and Revenue

ABB said its operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 20% to $1.93 billion in the three months to the end of June.

The figure beat forecasts for $1.88 billion in a company-gathered consensus of analysts.

Revenue and Net Income Details

Revenue rose 14% to $9.48 billion, in line with forecasts, while net income rose 7% to $1.23 billion, short of forecasts for $1.32 billion.

Order Growth and Market Drivers

Orders meanwhile jumped 30% to $12.04 billion, said ABB, which has benefited from equipping data centres being built to support artificial intelligence.

Management Commentary

"Our second-quarter results reflect high demand in the majority of our customer segments," said CEO Morten Wierod in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Operational EBITA rose 20% to $1.93 billion, beating the $1.88 billion consensus.
  • Orders jumped 30% to $12.04 billion, driven by AI‑infrastructure and data‑centre build‑out.
  • ABB announced its largest acquisition ever: a $5.5 billion purchase of British automation firm Rotork.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did ABB's operational EBITA rise in Q2?
ABB's operational EBITA rose 20% to $1.93 billion in the second quarter.
What is the value of ABB's acquisition of Rotork?
ABB announced a $5.5 billion deal to acquire British automation company Rotork.
What drove ABB's increase in orders during Q2?
ABB benefited from supplying equipment to data centres supporting artificial intelligence, boosting orders by 30%.

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