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Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Russia Steps Up Strikes on Kyiv and Ukrainian Ports Amid Escalating Conflict

Escalation of Attacks on Key Economic and Military Targets

Russian Strikes on Kyiv

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday it hit military and industrial facilities in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as well as infrastructure at ports in Odesa and Pivdennyi and a maritime vessel.

Intensification of Economic Warfare

Both Moscow and Kyiv have been stepping up their attacks on key economic targets, with Ukrainian forces hitting Russian energy infrastructure, including oil tankers, while Russia has intensified its attacks on Black Sea ports in recent weeks.

Impact on Ukrainian Capital

Ukrainian officials said Russian ballistic missiles struck at least two districts in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Thursday, triggering fires and killing two people.

Russian Defence Ministry Statements

Targets in Kyiv

Russia's defence ministry said it hit Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in Kyiv involved in the production and storage of medium- and long-range drones.

Attacks on Odesa and Pivdennyi Ports

It also said it targeted infrastructure facilities at the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi, which are used to receive, store and handle military cargoes and fuel supplies.

Strikes on Ukrainian Maritime Assets

A maritime vessel and a high-speed boat belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces were also struck while en route to ports in the Odesa region, the Russian defence ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia says it struck Kyiv facilities tied to medium‑ and long‑range drone production and storage, and port infrastructure in Odesa and Pivdennyi, including Ukrainian naval vessels. (apnews.com)
  • Ukrainian officials reported Russian ballistic missile strikes in Kyiv that killed at least two people and sparked fires in multiple districts. (apnews.com)
  • Ukraine has intensified drone and missile campaigns against Russian energy infrastructure—striking refineries, oil tankers in the Sea of Azov, and fueling a mounting fuel crisis in Russia. (sa.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets did Russia hit in Kyiv?
Russia targeted military and industrial facilities in Kyiv involved in the production and storage of drones.
Which Ukrainian ports were attacked by Russia?
The ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi were targeted, including infrastructure used for military cargo and fuel supplies.
Were there any casualties reported in Kyiv?
Ukrainian officials reported that Russian ballistic missiles caused fires and killed two people in Kyiv.
What recent escalation has occurred in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Both countries have stepped up attacks on key economic and military targets, including energy infrastructure and Black Sea ports.
What additional assets did Russia claim to have struck?
Russia stated it hit a maritime vessel and a high-speed boat belonging to Ukrainian armed forces en route to Odesa region ports.

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