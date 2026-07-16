Russia Steps Up Strikes on Kyiv and Ukrainian Ports Amid Escalating Conflict

Escalation of Attacks on Key Economic and Military Targets

Russian Strikes on Kyiv

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday it hit military and industrial facilities in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as well as infrastructure at ports in Odesa and Pivdennyi and a maritime vessel.

Intensification of Economic Warfare

Both Moscow and Kyiv have been stepping up their attacks on key economic targets, with Ukrainian forces hitting Russian energy infrastructure, including oil tankers, while Russia has intensified its attacks on Black Sea ports in recent weeks.

Impact on Ukrainian Capital

Ukrainian officials said Russian ballistic missiles struck at least two districts in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Thursday, triggering fires and killing two people.

Russian Defence Ministry Statements

Targets in Kyiv

Russia's defence ministry said it hit Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in Kyiv involved in the production and storage of medium- and long-range drones.

Attacks on Odesa and Pivdennyi Ports

It also said it targeted infrastructure facilities at the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi, which are used to receive, store and handle military cargoes and fuel supplies.

Strikes on Ukrainian Maritime Assets

A maritime vessel and a high-speed boat belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces were also struck while en route to ports in the Odesa region, the Russian defence ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)