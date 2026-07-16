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Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Premier Foods Sees Sales Boost as Sweet Treats Drive Growth in Q1 2024

Premier Foods Reports Strong First-Quarter Performance

Branded Sales Growth and Product Demand

July 16 (Reuters) - Mr. Kipling maker Premier Foods posted a 4% rise in first-quarter branded sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its sweet treats and the launch of new products.

The company, a major supplier of packaged foods to British supermarkets, has benefited as budget-conscious consumers snap up its newer products for value and flavour at affordable prices.

New Product Development

"New product development was again a major contributor to this growth, with recent launches such as Birthday cake slices and a new range of whirls flavours, such as Cookies & Cream and Custard Cream," the company said.

Sales Figures and Sweets Division Performance

Branded sales rose to £225.1 million ($304.56 million) in the three months ended June 28, driven by its sweets division where sales were up 6.6%.

($1 = 0.7391 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Branded sales improved by 4% in Q1 to £225.1 m, led by a 6.6% rise in the Sweet Treats division, underpinned by new Mr Kipling products and attractive value positioning.
  • Innovation is central: recent launches—including Birthday Cake Slices and new Whirls flavours—are aimed at younger shoppers and are contributing substantially to growth.
  • The momentum aligns with a broader trend: Premier Foods’ Sweet Treats segment grew around 7.3% in FY 2025/26 on the back of product innovation and market share gains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Premier Foods' sales to rise in the first quarter?
Premier Foods' sales rose due to strong demand for sweet treats and successful new product launches.
How much did Premier Foods' branded sales increase?
Premier Foods' branded sales increased by 4% in the first quarter.
Which new products contributed to Premier Foods' sales growth?
New products like Birthday cake slices and new flavours of whirls such as Cookies & Cream and Custard Cream supported the sales growth.
How did budget-conscious consumers impact Premier Foods' performance?
Budget-conscious consumers favored Premier Foods' affordable and flavorful new products, boosting sales.
What was the total value of Premier Foods' branded sales in the reported quarter?
Branded sales reached £225.1 million ($304.56 million) in the three months ended June 28.

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