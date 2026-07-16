Premier Foods Sees Sales Boost as Sweet Treats Drive Growth in Q1 2024
Premier Foods Reports Strong First-Quarter Performance
Branded Sales Growth and Product Demand
July 16 (Reuters) - Mr. Kipling maker Premier Foods posted a 4% rise in first-quarter branded sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its sweet treats and the launch of new products.
The company, a major supplier of packaged foods to British supermarkets, has benefited as budget-conscious consumers snap up its newer products for value and flavour at affordable prices.
New Product Development
"New product development was again a major contributor to this growth, with recent launches such as Birthday cake slices and a new range of whirls flavours, such as Cookies & Cream and Custard Cream," the company said.
Sales Figures and Sweets Division Performance
Branded sales rose to £225.1 million ($304.56 million) in the three months ended June 28, driven by its sweets division where sales were up 6.6%.
($1 = 0.7391 pounds)
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)