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UK's Ocado says talking to multiple potential partners in U.S - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Ocado says talking to multiple potential partners in U.S

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Ocado Pursues Multiple US Partnerships and Maintains Positive Outlook

Ocado's Strategic Moves and Financial Performance

Focus on U.S. Market and New Partnerships

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British technology and online grocery group Ocado said it was focused on winning new business in the U.S., where it was talking to multiple retailers, as it stuck to forecasts for cash flow to turn positive.

Business Model and Recent Earnings

Automated Technology and Joint Ventures

London-listed Ocado, which provides automated technology for distribution centres and runs its own UK online grocery business through a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, on Thursday posted half-year earnings which were boosted by one-off payments from termination fees.

Challenges with Existing Partners

Its partners Kroger in the U.S., and Sobeys in Canada recently said they would close robotic customer fulfillment centres, blaming weaker-than-expected demand.

Impact on Share Price and New Engagements

That has pushed Ocado's shares down 36% in the last six months, and the group is now seeking new partners in the U.S., where it says it is holding "multiple live engagements" with "significantly evolved solutions".

Financial Outlook and Forecasts

Stripping out the Kroger and Sobeys payments, Ocado's half-year adjusted earnings fell 12% to £81 million ($109.63 million), but it stuck to a forecast to turn cash flow positive in the current six-month period, and full-year cash flow positive next year.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Ocado is in “multiple live engagements” with potential U.S. partners following Kroger and Sobeys exits.
  • It maintained forecasts to achieve positive cash flow in the second half of FY2026 and full-year positive in FY2027.
  • The company’s share price has fallen ~36% in six months due to partner CFC closures but adjusted earnings still stand at £81m.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ocado's current focus in the US?
Ocado is seeking new business by engaging with multiple US retailers for potential partnerships.
Why did Ocado's partners Kroger and Sobeys close their fulfillment centres?
Kroger and Sobeys closed robotic customer fulfillment centres due to weaker-than-expected demand.
How have recent events affected Ocado's share price?
Ocado's shares have dropped by 36% in the last six months.
How did one-off termination fees impact Ocado’s earnings?
Ocado’s half-year earnings were boosted by one-off payments from termination fees, despite underlying earnings falling.

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