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Ukraine's parliament to elect new government amid outcry over defence chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Ukraine’s Lawmakers to Vote on New Government After Defence Minister's Removal

Political Upheaval and Public Response in Ukraine

By Dan Peleschuk

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers will vote on a new wartime government on Thursday amid popular protests over the dismissal of reformist Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov at a critical point in Kyiv's conflict with Moscow.

Cabinet Shake-Up and Its Implications

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's second cabinet shake-up in a year has focused public anger over his exclusion of Fedorov, a 35-year-old tech expert who has aimed to reshape Kyiv's outmanned army into a more efficient fighting force.

A proposed new government under energy executive Sergii Koretskyi would see current Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko replace Fedorov, lawmakers said, a move that has rattled faith in Zelenskiy's wartime leadership.

Fedorov confirmed on X late on Wednesday that his tenure was ending, but Zelenskiy has not yet publicly commented on the move.

Ukraine’s Battlefield Position

Ukraine is in its best battlefield position since late 2022, striking Russia's oil sector and military logistics in drone and missile attacks that have weakened Moscow's war machine.

But Kyiv's forces still face grinding Russian advances in the east amid a critical shortage of ground troops, as well as a lack of air defences as Moscow steps up strikes with ballistic missiles.

Public and Military Reaction

"In difficult moments, Zelensky behaves like a hero," wrote Vitalii Sych, chief editor of Ukrainian outlet NV. "But we should not forget that difficult moments are often caused by his idiotic decisions."

Pavlo Yelizarov, a deputy commander of Ukraine's air force and a key leader in drone warfare, announced his resignation on Thursday in response to Fedorov's dismissal — calling it "a great evil" for Ukraine's defence.

Protests and Public Outcry

Protests Near President's Office

In Kyiv, more than a thousand protesters rallied outside Zelenskiy's office to chants of "Shame!" and carrying placards with phrases like, "The Russians are celebrating".

The scene was reminiscent of major protests last July, when a public outcry forced Zelenskiy to reverse an unpopular measure stripping anti-corruption agencies of their independence.

Fedorov’s Reform Efforts and Criticism

Fedorov, who had previously served as Ukraine's first digital transformation minister, has been credited with cutting bureaucracy, boosting drone warfare and pursuing a data-driven strategy to exhaust Russian forces.

But supporters say his attempts to clean up defence ​procurement have angered parts ⁠of the establishment. He has also been criticised for failing to deliver quickly enough on his pledge to reform recruitment.

Future Uncertainties

Zelenskiy announced his latest shake-up to widespread shock on Sunday, arguing the government and law enforcement agencies needed "renewal".

On Wednesday, he told reporters that he expected the defence ministry and military leaders to work with greater unity — appearing to confirm speculation that tensions had developed between Fedorov and top generals.

It was not immediately clear whether Fedorov would be offered another government job.

(Addtiional reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Mykhailo Fedorov, a 35‑year‑old tech‑savvy reformer credited with drone innovations and digital procurement reforms, was dismissed after just six months in office, prompting public backlash (euronews.com).
  • Mass protests erupted in Kyiv with over 1,000 demonstrators demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement, voicing fears that dismissing an effective minister mid‑war undermines Ukraine’s defence reforms (pravda.com.ua).
  • Resignation of air force deputy commander Pavlo Yelizarov in protest of Fedorov’s ouster signals growing discontent among military leadership (en.interfax.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ukraine’s defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov dismissed?
Fedorov was dismissed amid government reshuffling, with President Zelenskiy citing the need for renewal in government and law enforcement agencies.
Who is expected to replace Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence chief?
Current Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko is expected to replace Fedorov, according to lawmakers.
How has the public reacted to the dismissal of Ukraine’s defence minister?
More than a thousand protesters rallied outside the president’s office in Kyiv, expressing shock and anger at the decision.
What reforms was Mykhailo Fedorov known for during his tenure?
Fedorov was credited with cutting bureaucracy, boosting drone warfare, and driving data-driven strategies in Ukraine’s defence sector.
Has President Zelenskiy publicly commented on the removal of the defence minister?
As of the article's publication, President Zelenskiy has not publicly commented on Fedorov’s dismissal.

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