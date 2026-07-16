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Finance

KKR-led consortium raises offer for Ireland's DCC to $7.9 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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KKR-Led Consortium Increases DCC Takeover Proposal to $7.9 Billion

Details and Implications of the Enhanced Takeover Bid

Overview of the Improved Proposal

July 16 (Reuters) - Ireland's DCC said on Thursday that a consortium comprising KKR and Energy Capital Partners had submitted an improved takeover proposal, valuing the energy distributor at £67.97 per share, or £5.81 billion ($7.86 billion).

Breakdown of Offer Components

The proposal retains a cash consideration of £65.25 per share, a proposed final dividend of £1.47 apiece included in an earlier offer and adds a potential payment of up to £1.25 linked to proceeds from the sale of DCC's Nexora technology unit.

Company Response and Next Steps

The company, which distributes liquid gas, biofuels, and renewable energy to businesses and households, did not say whether it is prepared to back the sweetened bid.

Takeover Panel Deadline Extension

It said the Irish takeover panel extended the deadline for the consortium to make a firm offer or walk away to July 27 following the revised bid.

Status of Due Diligence and Documentation

The consortium has completed due diligence and substantially agreed on deal documentation, the Irish company said, adding that the precise terms of the Nexora sale proceeds adjustment were yet to be agreed.

Background and Shareholder Reactions

Previous Offers and Company Position

In April, DCC rejected the consortium's initial £4.95 billion proposal, saying it undervalued the company. KKR and Energy Capital returned in June with an improved offer valuing DCC at £66.72 per share.

Shareholder Sentiment

DCC had indicated it would be willing to recommend the June offer to shareholders, but Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that two of DCC's largest investors, Aviva Investors and Fidelity International, had opposed the deal.

Investor Responses

Aviva Investors and Fidelity International did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest offer.

Trading Update and Market Reaction

Operating Profit and Share Performance

In a separate trading update, DCC said operating profit from continuing operations was ahead of last year and in line with expectations for the first quarter.

Its shares, which have risen more than 7% since the consortium's first approach in April, were up 1% at £63.50 in early trading.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Consortium increased offer from prior 6,672.22 pence/share, adding up to 1.25 pence tied to Nexora proceeds, valuing deal at £5.81 billion (~$7.86 billion) (reddit.com)
  • The offer retains £65.25 p/share in cash and £1.47 p/share final dividend, with the extra contingent linked to Nexora’s sale (reddit.com)
  • DCC continues due diligence and has been granted extension by Irish Takeover Panel to make a firm offer or walk away by July 27, 2026 (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the latest KKR and Energy Capital Partners offer for DCC?
The KKR-led consortium's improved proposal values DCC at £67.97 per share, or £5.81 billion ($7.86 billion).
What additional payment is included in the revised DCC offer?
The offer adds a potential payment of up to £1.25 per share, linked to proceeds from DCC's Nexora technology unit sale.
Have DCC's major investors supported the new takeover bid?
Two major investors, Aviva Investors and Fidelity International, reportedly opposed the earlier deal and have not yet commented on the latest offer.
When is the new deadline for the consortium to make a firm offer for DCC?
The Irish takeover panel has extended the deadline for a firm offer or withdrawal to July 27.
How did DCC's shares react to the revised acquisition proposal?
DCC shares rose by 1% to £63.50 in early trading, having increased more than 7% since the consortium's initial approach.

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