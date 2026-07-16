TotalEnergies Expects Higher Q2 Profits Due to War-Driven Oil Price Surge
Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on TotalEnergies' Financial Performance
By America Hernandez
Energy Price Rises and Profit Expectations
PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said extended energy price rises due to the war in Iran are expected to lift its second quarter profits, in an earnings snapshot published on Thursday.
Disruption of Global Supplies
The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which led to Iran effectively shutting the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted global supplies and pushed crude oil and gas prices to multi-year highs, delivering a windfall for major energy companies. Shell and BP flagged strong trading profits in the past week.
Brent Crude Price Surge
Global benchmark Brent crude prices hit multi-year highs and averaged around $97 per barrel during the April-to-June quarter, up 45% from $67 per barrel a year earlier.
Upcoming Earnings Report
TotalEnergies reports second-quarter results on July 23.
(Reporting by America Hernandez, Editing by Louise Heavens)