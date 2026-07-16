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TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Oil & Gas Markets

TotalEnergies Expects Higher Q2 Profits Due to War-Driven Oil Price Surge

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on TotalEnergies' Financial Performance

By America Hernandez

Energy Price Rises and Profit Expectations

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said extended energy price rises due to the war in Iran are expected to lift its second quarter profits, in an earnings snapshot published on Thursday.

Disruption of Global Supplies

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which led to Iran effectively shutting the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted global supplies and pushed crude oil and gas prices to multi-year highs, delivering a windfall for major energy companies. Shell and BP flagged strong trading profits in the past week.

Brent Crude Price Surge

Global benchmark Brent crude prices hit multi-year highs and averaged around $97 per barrel during the April-to-June quarter, up 45% from $67 per barrel a year earlier.

Upcoming Earnings Report

TotalEnergies reports second-quarter results on July 23.

(Reporting by America Hernandez, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • TotalEnergies expects elevated oil and LNG prices to persist in Q2 due to Middle East conflict, supporting margins and profit outlook (average LNG ~ $10/Mbtu; oil markets remain volatile around ~$100/b) (totalenergies.com)
  • Despite Middle East production outages (about 15% of its output), TotalEnergies offset supply losses via ramp-ups in Brazil and Libya, and resumed ~$1.5 bn share buybacks after net profit doubled to ~$5.8 bn in Q1 (marketscreener.com)
  • Other European majors—BP and Shell—have likewise reported exceptional trading performance, with BP’s Q1 profit more than doubling (~$3.2 bn) and Shell posting strong trading gains and elevated profits tied to the Iran war disruption (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does TotalEnergies expect higher Q2 profits?
TotalEnergies anticipates higher Q2 profits due to elevated oil and gas prices resulting from the war in Iran and the disruption of global supplies.
How did the war in Iran impact energy prices?
The war led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, causing oil and gas prices to surge to multi-year highs.
What was the average Brent crude price during the quarter?
Brent crude averaged around $97 per barrel in Q2, up 45% from $67 per barrel a year earlier.
When will TotalEnergies report its Q2 results?
TotalEnergies will release its second-quarter results on July 23.
Did other energy companies also benefit from the price rise?
Yes, companies like Shell and BP reported strong trading profits amid the price rally.

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