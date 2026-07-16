GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Essity reports Q2 results slightly above estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Essity reports Q2 results slightly above estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Essity beats Q2 profit forecast as volumes offset lower prices

Essity's Second Quarter Financial Performance Overview

July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity reported second-quarter core earnings slightly above expectations on Thursday as higher sales volumes offset lower prices, suggesting demand remained resilient despite continued cost pressures.

Adjusted Operating Profit and Analyst Expectations

Essity's adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell to 4.69 billion Swedish crowns ($488.62 million), against analysts' average forecast of 4.6 billion crowns, according to LSEG's I/B/E/S data.

EBITA Margin Trends

For the April-June period, adjusted EBITA margin decreased to 13.4% from 13.9% in the first quarter of 2026.

Product Pricing and Brand Performance

The Tork brand owner said product prices were 1.1% lower in the second quarter than a year earlier.

Cost Pressures and Market Challenges

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

The surge in oil prices following the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has added to cost pressures on consumer goods companies already grappling with higher costs and weaker consumer demand since the pandemic.

CEO Commentary on Cost Management

Geopolitical tensions continue to drive up input and transportation costs, which are being offset through price increases, CEO Ulrika Kolsrud said in the earnings statement.

($1 = 9.5984 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova and Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITA of SEK 4.69 bn beat analysts’ average estimate of SEK 4.6 bn (LSEG I/B/E/S). (essity.se)
  • EBITA margin fell to 13.4% from 13.9% in Q1 2026, reflecting both lower prices and margin compression. (essity.se)
  • Despite a 1.1% drop in product prices year‑on‑year, higher volumes provided offsetting relief, supporting earnings resilience. (essity.se)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Essity perform in Q2 compared to market estimates?
Essity reported Q2 core earnings slightly above market expectations, with adjusted EBITA of 4.69 billion Swedish crowns versus the forecasted 4.6 billion.
What was Essity's adjusted EBITA margin in Q2 2026?
Essity's adjusted EBITA margin was 13.4% in Q2 2026, down from 13.9% in Q1.
How did product prices impact Essity's Q2 performance?
Product prices were 1.1% lower in the second quarter than a year earlier, but higher volumes helped offset this decrease.
What is the significance of the Tork brand for Essity?
Tork is one of Essity's leading brands, mentioned in the context of company performance in the earnings report.
What is the currency exchange rate provided in the report?
The report states that $1 equals 9.5984 Swedish crowns.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Uber launches $14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero

Uber launches $14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero

Image for TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

Image for Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets

Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets

Image for Sodexo bets on North America to drive growth recovery

Sodexo bets on North America to drive growth recovery

Image for Mike Ashley's Frasers withholds 2027 outlook as Hugo Boss and Accent bids cloud outlook

Mike Ashley's Frasers withholds 2027 outlook as Hugo Boss and Accent bids cloud outlook

Image for UK economy grew by 0.1% in May

UK economy grew by 0.1% in May

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-Iran war leaves crisis-weary European airlines ready for a shakeout
Analysis-Iran war leaves crisis-weary European airlines ready for a shakeout
Image for UK's Burnham takes small-town regeneration to the national stage as PM
UK's Burnham takes small-town regeneration to the national stage as PM
Image for UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures
UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures
Image for Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports
Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports
Image for Publicis raises growth target as AI-driven marketing demand stays strong
Publicis raises growth target as AI-driven marketing demand stays strong
Image for ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition
ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition
Image for Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss
Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss
Image for Britain takes British Steel into public ownership
Britain takes British Steel into public ownership
Image for Airbus picks Iliad's Scaleway for AI, defence work in sovereignty push
Airbus picks Iliad's Scaleway for AI, defence work in sovereignty push
Image for Syngenta's $5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports
Syngenta's $5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right?
Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right?
Image for Europe Inc heads into strongest earnings season in years, but AI gap persists
Europe Inc heads into strongest earnings season in years, but AI gap persists
View All Finance Posts