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Novo partners with Anthropic to speed up drug development with Claude

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Novo Nordisk Partners with Anthropic to Accelerate Drug Development Using AI

Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Drug Discovery and Development

Overview of the Partnership

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk has partnered with Anthropic to use the AI giant's Claude models to speed up discovery and development of new medicines, the companies said on Wednesday.

Key Details of the Collaboration

Integration of AI in Research and Development

• The Danish drugmaker will initially test Anthropic models and Claude Science in its research and development workflows, and address scientific problems where their joint capabilities can have the greatest impact, they said.

AI-Driven Scientific Advancements

• "But beyond this, AI tools can also offer completely new scientific opportunities and aid reasoning and understanding of human biology and drug mechanics," Novo CEO Mike Doustdar said.

Industry Trends and Efficiency Improvements

• Drugmakers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to accelerate R&D and improve efficiency across their pipelines.

Software Development and Frontier Models

• The Wegovy maker will also use Anthropic's frontier models to strengthen AI-driven software development.

Expected Outcomes and Benefits

• "By giving leading researchers access to safe, capable, and trusted frontier models, we can shorten research timelines, improve outcomes, and discover medicines and treatments that significantly improve human life," said Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

Challenges and Industry Perspectives

Debate on AI Development Pace

• Meanwhile, AI industry leaders are split over how fast companies should develop the increasingly powerful technology.

Current Applications at Novo Nordisk

Automating Clinical Documentation

• Novo already uses Claude to automate trial report generation, and trim timelines for patient documentation creation from months to minutes.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo Nordisk will pilot Claude Science in drug discovery workflows to tackle scientific challenges and boost reasoning around biology and drug mechanisms, marking a strategic expansion of AI in its R&D process (anthropic.com)
  • The partnership builds on existing use of Claude via NovoScribe—an AI platform that slashed clinical study report writing time by about 90%, transforming months‑long processes into minutes (claude.com)
  • Anthropic’s Claude models, known for safety and alignment, will also support AI‑driven software development and help shorten research timelines to bring medicines to patients faster (techradar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Novo Nordisk's partnership with Anthropic?
Novo Nordisk partnered with Anthropic to use Claude AI models to speed up the discovery and development of new medicines.
How will Novo Nordisk use Anthropic's Claude models in drug development?
Novo Nordisk will test the models in R&D workflows, automate documentation, and solve scientific problems, aiming to shorten research timelines.
What benefits does artificial intelligence offer in pharmaceutical R&D?
AI can accelerate drug research, improve efficiency, generate trial reports faster, and provide new scientific insights.
Who are the main companies involved in this AI drug development initiative?
The initiative is between Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company, and Anthropic, an AI technology leader.
How does Novo Nordisk currently use AI in clinical trials?
Novo Nordisk uses Anthropic's Claude AI to automate trial report generation and reduce patient documentation timelines from months to minutes.

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