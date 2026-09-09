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Champagne makers to draw on reserves after heatwaves shrink harvest - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Champagne makers to draw on reserves after heatwaves shrink harvest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Champagne Harvest 2023: Producers Tap Reserves After Severe Heatwaves

By Sybille de La Hamaide

Impact of Extreme Weather on Champagne Production

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Champagne producers will draw on reserve wines after spring frosts and summer heatwaves cut this year's grape harvest, even as growers said the quality of the wine could be among the best in years.

The extreme weather that swept across France, the world's second-largest wine producer, pushed grape picking to some of the earliest dates on record in some regions, including Champagne, home to brands such as Moet & Chandon and Bollinger.

Early Harvest and Industry Response

The harvest advanced so quickly that some growers cut short their summer holidays and pickers were called back ahead of schedule, said Maxime Toubart, co-president of Comite Champagne (CIVC), the industry's governing body.

"We were not quite ready," Toubart told reporters.

Production Targets and Economic Factors

'EXCEPTIONAL' QUALITY

The industry has trimmed production targets for several years as global alcohol consumption declines and economic uncertainty weighs on demand. Producers have also been watching the potential impact of U.S. tariff policies.

Government Estimates and Reserve Wine Strategy

France's agriculture ministry said on Monday that wine production in the Champagne region was expected to fall by about half from the previous year.

That estimate can differ significantly from producer calculations because Champagne houses can draw on reserve wines held back from stronger harvests to help smooth out weaker ones.

Most Champagne is made by blending wines from several harvests, giving producers greater flexibility to cope with poor vintages.

While producers are expected to use reserves this year to compensate for the shortfall, some may choose to preserve part of those stocks for future blends.

"Some producers may prefer to keep reserve wine for future blends, or bottle a little less," Toubart said.

Wine Quality and Winemaking Challenges

Despite the smaller harvest, producers described this year's wine quality as "exceptional", helped by ripe grapes and the absence of mildew. However, the high alcohol levels resulting from the hot weather are expected to pose challenges in winemaking.

"The fact that the quality is there makes the lackluster yield a bit easier to swallow," Sebastien Debuisson, technical director of CIVC, said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Harvest severely reduced by spring frost (up to ~40 %) and extreme summer heat and drought, prompting possibly the earliest recorded harvest in Champagne history (thedrinksbusiness.com)
  • To mitigate the shortfall, producers will draw on reserve wines—non‑vintage blending flexibility allows smoothing across vintages—though some may conserve reserves for future blends (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite smaller yields, quality is seen as exceptional—healthy, ripe grapes, absence of mildew—but high sugar/alcohol levels from heat may complicate winemaking (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Champagne producers drawing on reserve wines in 2023?
Due to spring frosts and summer heatwaves, the 2023 grape harvest in Champagne was significantly reduced, prompting producers to use reserve wines to compensate for the shortfall.
How has the extreme weather affected the Champagne harvest?
Extreme weather caused early grape picking and the harvest was about half of the previous year's yield, impacting overall wine production in the region.
Will the quality of Champagne suffer despite the smaller harvest?
No, producers described the 2023 wine quality as 'exceptional' due to ripe grapes and the absence of mildew, although high alcohol levels will pose challenges.
What flexibility do Champagne houses have during poor vintages?
Most Champagne is blended from several harvests, allowing producers to use reserve wines from stronger years to maintain consistency in quality and supply.
Are producers concerned about future Champagne blends?
Some producers may choose to preserve part of their reserve stocks for future blends or reduce bottling this year to ensure future supply stability.

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