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Saab wins $303 million order from Sweden for work on future combat aircraft - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saab wins $303 million order from Sweden for work on future combat aircraft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Defense Sweden Aerospace

Saab Secures $303 Million Swedish Contract for Next-Gen Combat Aircraft

Swedish Defence Group Saab Awarded Major Contract for Future Military Aircraft

Contract Details and Financial Overview

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Swedish defence group Saab said on Wednesday it had received an order worth around 2.9 billion crowns ($302.99 million) from Sweden for continued work on future military aircraft.

Development of Next-Generation Technologies

Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet, said in a statement that it will develop new technologies for future manned and unmanned combat aircraft. The contract period is 2026-2028, with options to extend through 2030.

Sweden's Military Expansion and NATO Membership

Prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Sweden is racing to build up its military strength, and has become NATO's newest member.

Saab's Unmanned Combat Air System Concept

Saab in August showcased a full-scale concept model of a future potential unmanned combat air system.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.5713 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The programme includes flying and ground‑based demonstrators, advanced studies, and systems‑integration, boosting Sweden’s autonomy in air combat capabilities. (saab.com)
  • This latest contract builds on previous FMV orders in 2024 and 2025 under Saab’s long‑term future fighter concept efforts. (saab.com)
  • The award aligns with Sweden’s intensified defence investment post‑Ukraine invasion and NATO accession, reinforcing its strategic ambition to field advanced air combat systems. (saab.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Saab's new order from Sweden?
Saab received an order worth approximately $303 million (2.9 billion Swedish crowns) from Sweden.
What will Saab develop under the new contract?
Saab will develop new technologies for future manned and unmanned military combat aircraft.
What is the contract duration for Saab's project?
The main contract period is from 2026 to 2028, with options to extend through 2030.
Why is Sweden investing in future combat aircraft development?
Sweden is boosting military strength in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its new NATO membership.

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