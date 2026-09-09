Saab Secures $303 Million Swedish Contract for Next-Gen Combat Aircraft
Swedish Defence Group Saab Awarded Major Contract for Future Military Aircraft
Contract Details and Financial Overview
STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Swedish defence group Saab said on Wednesday it had received an order worth around 2.9 billion crowns ($302.99 million) from Sweden for continued work on future military aircraft.
Development of Next-Generation Technologies
Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet, said in a statement that it will develop new technologies for future manned and unmanned combat aircraft. The contract period is 2026-2028, with options to extend through 2030.
Sweden's Military Expansion and NATO Membership
Prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Sweden is racing to build up its military strength, and has become NATO's newest member.
Saab's Unmanned Combat Air System Concept
Saab in August showcased a full-scale concept model of a future potential unmanned combat air system.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 9.5713 Swedish crowns)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)