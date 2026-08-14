GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-AI-driven surge in bond yields could be next risk for markets and growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-AI-driven surge in bond yields could be next risk for markets and growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Investing AI

AI-Driven Bond Yield Surge May Pose Next Big Risk to Markets and Growth

Impact of Rising Real Yields on Global Markets and Economic Growth

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Market gauges of inflation-adjusted borrowing costs have shot to their highest in more than a decade across major economies as AI companies and governments ramp up bond sales, raising risks for stock markets and the world economy.

Understanding Real Yields and Their Significance

Real yields are the returns that a bond investor demands above inflation and are an important indicator of true borrowing costs for governments and companies. They are typically determined by expectations about growth, interest rates and the supply and demand of money.

U.S. 30-year real yields, as measured by inflation-linked bonds, are near 18-year highs at around 3%, while British and German 10-year real yields are trading at around their highest in more than a decade.

AI Companies and Government Borrowing Drive Yield Surge

Investors and analysts say a surge in borrowing by AI "hyperscalers", at a time when governments are still spending heavily, has been a leading factor pushing up yields, as buyers demand higher returns to keep purchasing the flood of bonds hitting markets.

With inflation expectations broadly steady despite the Iran conflict, the rise in real yields has pushed up nominal yields around the world in recent months.

BOND FLOOD

The likes of Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have issued almost $220 billion of bonds so far this year, already more than double the $108 billion for the whole of 2025, LSEG data shows.

"There's a competition for capital which is relatively unprecedented in recent times," said Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute.

"Because of things like the AI build-out ramping ever up, that capital scarcity dynamic is accelerating and you're seeing that play out in bond yields."

Governments also continue to borrow heavily. The U.S. budget deficit is set to run at around 6% of GDP, or $1.9 trillion, this year, France's at 5% and Britain's at 4%.

"In Europe defence spending, energy security and infrastructure investment are more important drivers than AI spending specifically," said Al Cattermole, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Mirabaud Asset Management.

Markets are also pricing in rate hikes, which all else equal tend to push up real yields.

Max Kitson, a European rates strategist at Barclays, said relatively strong economic growth, particularly in the United States, was an important factor. He also noted that central banks are no longer buying bonds, something which had suppressed yields.

Risks to Stock Markets from Higher Real Yields

WATCH OUT STOCKS

Real yields are a benchmark for the inflation-adjusted borrowing costs faced by governments and companies.

If a bond pays a nominal yield of 3% and inflation is expected to be 2%, its real yield is about 1%. Sometimes inflation expectations are the main drivers of nominal yields, but recently real yields have been more important, analysts say.

Theoretically, higher real yields should reduce the relative appeal of stocks. Investors can get better inflation-adjusted returns on bonds, while future cash flows, the present value of which are calculated using yields, look less attractive.

So far, stocks hitting record highs amid blockbuster corporate earnings and resilient economies have shaken off the worries.

JPMorgan has increased its earnings forecasts for the U.S. S&P 500, while LSEG I/B/E/S data showed profits at European blue-chip companies are set to grow at their fastest rate since late 2022.

Matt King, founder of Satori Insights, was less sanguine, saying that major tech companies are burning through their cash and will increasingly turn to credit, at which point the rise in real rates will start to bite.

"We expect real yields to continue rising until they choke off the borrowing which has been driving them - and the rotation into risk which has been fuelling the equity rally," he said in a note.

Potential Impact on Economic Growth

Higher inflation-adjusted borrowing costs can also, at a certain point, cause companies and households to cut consumption and investment, slowing growth.

Ashok Bhatia, chief investment officer at Neuberger, said U.S. real yields were still below the 3%-4% where he estimated an impact on economic growth.

"But today's level is a warning sign that growth, while currently solid at 1.5% to 2%, could start to be threatened."

Bhatia said he was cautious about longer-dated bonds given concerns about fiscal policy while Barclays' Kitson said real yields could continue to climb as there is a lack of appetite among politicians to reduce budget deficits.

"The structural factors underpinning these increases in yields are still there," he said. "There's no reason to think they're going away anytime soon," Kitson said.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • AI 'hyperscalers'—including Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle—have issued over $190 billion in debt in 2026, double 2025 levels, straining bond demand and raising spreads. (investing.com)
  • 30‑year real U.S. Treasury yields (TIPS) near 3% are the highest since 2010, reducing the relative appeal of equities and increasing capital costs. (alfred.stlouisfed.org)
  • U.S. and European governments’ heavy borrowing—U.S. deficit perhaps near 6% of GDP—competes with AI debt for investors, potentially slowing growth and challenging market stability. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the current surge in bond yields?
The surge is driven by heavy bond sales from AI companies and governments, raising real borrowing costs across major economies.
How do higher real yields affect stock markets?
Higher real yields reduce the relative appeal of stocks as investors can get better inflation-adjusted returns on bonds.
Why are AI companies borrowing more?
AI companies are increasing borrowing to fund large-scale infrastructure and development, leading to increased bond issuance.
What role do government deficits play in rising yields?
Continued high government borrowing adds to the supply of bonds, pushing up real yields as investors demand higher returns.
Could rising real yields slow economic growth?
Yes, higher inflation-adjusted borrowing costs can eventually reduce company and household spending, slowing growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Reform UK leader Farage will not attend election result, citing police warning

Reform UK leader Farage will not attend election result, citing police warning

Image for Drone attacks spark fire at Russian energy export port of Ust-Luga, governor says

Drone attacks spark fire at Russian energy export port of Ust-Luga, governor says

Image for Oil steadies after US threatens indefinite blockade of Iran

Oil steadies after US threatens indefinite blockade of Iran

Image for Asian stocks set for weekly gain on fading US rate hike wagers

Asian stocks set for weekly gain on fading US rate hike wagers

Image for Latvia shoots down drone in its airspace, Finland restricts parts of Baltic Sea

Latvia shoots down drone in its airspace, Finland restricts parts of Baltic Sea

Image for Yen's slide to weekly loss prompts bets for another intervention

Yen's slide to weekly loss prompts bets for another intervention

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China's Pony.ai, Uber to jointly deploy over 2,000 robotaxis in Europe
China's Pony.ai, Uber to jointly deploy over 2,000 robotaxis in Europe
Image for US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure
US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure
Image for Tourists flee as Greek wildfire hits resort; Croatia also fights blaze
Tourists flee as Greek wildfire hits resort; Croatia also fights blaze
Image for Exclusive-Silver Lake in talks to buy Workday, sources say
Exclusive-Silver Lake in talks to buy Workday, sources say
Image for Bird remains found aboard 737 engine from Ryanair Greek incident
Bird remains found aboard 737 engine from Ryanair Greek incident
Image for Stocks rise as traders reduce rate hike bets, oil prices drop
Stocks rise as traders reduce rate hike bets, oil prices drop
Image for Trading Day: Hiking pressure eases
Trading Day: Hiking pressure eases
Image for Romania's Nuclearelectrica starts shutting down sole working nuclear reactor over drought
Romania's Nuclearelectrica starts shutting down sole working nuclear reactor over drought
Image for Oil settles down 2% on weak demand outlook, hefty US crude build
Oil settles down 2% on weak demand outlook, hefty US crude build
Image for Dollar mixed after flat PPI, rate hike bets cool
Dollar mixed after flat PPI, rate hike bets cool
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says
Exclusive-Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says
Image for Large explosion rips through Italian munitions factory
Large explosion rips through Italian munitions factory
View All Finance Posts