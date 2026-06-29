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UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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UK Cuts Stablecoin Capital Rules as FCA Finalizes Crypto Regulation Framework

By Phoebe Seers

FCA Reduces Stablecoin Capital Requirements Amid Industry Feedback

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would reduce its planned capital requirements for stablecoin issuers after industry pushback, as it unveiled regulations to bring the cryptoasset sector fully within its remit for the first time. 

Policymakers around the world are under pressure to strike a balance between protecting consumers and remaining competitive, particularly in the face of crypto-friendly policies drawn up by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Background and Policy Objectives

British finance minister Rachel Reeves said in December the Financial Conduct Authority's rules would provide “clear rules of the road” and keep “dodgy actors” out of the market.

Industry Consultations and Rule Adjustments

After a series of consultations with industry, the FCA said it would reduce a key capital requirement requiring firms to hold funds equal to 1% of the total value of stablecoins they issue, down from 2% previously proposed.

The FCA said the changes were aimed at creating a “proportionate” regime that would enable firms to compete internationally.

Officials said the UK regulator had initially set the bar too high on stablecoins.

Feedback from Industry and FCA Response

“The feedback we got (was) that we’re starting a bit high,” David Geale, executive director for payments and digital finance, told journalists. The final rules were based on “evidence ... from industry,” he added.

Stablecoins and Their Role in the Market

Stablecoins are crypto tokens designed to hold a steady value and are predominantly used in crypto trading as well as, increasingly, in payments.

Additional Eased Requirements and Regulatory Details

FCA Eases Other Requirements

The regulator has also eased other earlier proposals, including by giving firms more time to return funds to customers redeeming stablecoins in certain instances and removing some public disclosure obligations. 

For exchanges, the FCA said it would tailor proposed crypto trading rules to better reflect how crypto markets operate.

Implementation Timeline and Scope

The new regulatory regime will come into force in October 2027.

Most stablecoins will fall under FCA supervision, while those considered systemic — with the potential to be widely used for payments - will be regulated under a tougher regime by the Bank of England.

The FCA's rules on issuers only govern sterling-denominated stablecoins, which account for a small fraction of the global market.

Industry Reaction

Benoit Marzouk, CEO and co-founder of BCP Technologies, which issues the tGBP stablecoin, said even the lower 1% requirement remained challenging, noting that U.S. rules were likely to adopt a flat capital requirement.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • FCA lowers stablecoin capital requirement from 2% to 1% following industry feedback, aiming for proportional regulation while supporting UK competitiveness (committees.parliament.uk).
  • Bank of England also eased systemic stablecoin rules, reflecting broad regulatory softening across authorities to foster a viable sterling stablecoin ecosystem (finance-monthly.com).
  • New regime phases in by October 2027, with sterling non‑systemic stablecoins under FCA, while systemic ones fall under joint FCA–BoE oversight; easing includes longer redemption windows and reduced disclosure burden (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent change did the FCA make to stablecoin capital requirements?
The FCA reduced the capital requirement for stablecoin issuers from 2% to 1% of the total value of stablecoins they issue following industry consultations.
When will the new UK stablecoin and crypto regulations come into effect?
The new UK regulatory regime for stablecoins and cryptoassets will come into force in October 2027.
Which types of stablecoins will fall under the FCA’s supervision?
Most sterling-denominated stablecoins will be regulated by the FCA, while systemic stablecoins will be overseen by the Bank of England.
What other requirements has the FCA eased in its crypto regulations?
The FCA is giving firms more time for fund redemption, and has removed some public disclosure obligations.
Why did the FCA decide to lower the capital requirement for stablecoin issuers?
Industry feedback indicated that the previous 2% capital requirement was too high, prompting the FCA to lower it to a more proportionate 1%.

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