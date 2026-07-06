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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,535 as thousands remain displaced - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,535 as thousands remain displaced

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Hits 3,535; 18,000 Left Homeless After Twin Quakes

Impact and Response to Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes

Rising Death Toll and Homelessness

CARACAS, July 6 (Reuters) - The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,535, authorities said on Monday, while nearly 18,000 people remain homeless more than a week after the disaster struck the capital and nearby coastal areas.

Top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said the latest official tally showed 16,740 people injured and 17,854 left without housing after the June 24 quakes, which measured magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 and struck within seconds of each other.

Scale of the Disaster

The new figures underscore the scale of the disaster in and around Caracas and La Guaira, the coastal area hit hardest, as criticism mounts over the government's response.

Venezuela's social vice presidency said at least 12,800 people were staying in 80 shelters across Caracas and La Guaira.

Government Response and Criticism

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has defended the government's handling of the disaster amid growing frustration from Venezuelans who have described the response as late and inadequate.

She said security forces were deployed immediately after the quakes and announced the creation of a new military unit to help tackle future emergencies and disasters.

Scenes from La Guaira

In La Guaira on Monday, Reuters witnesses saw trucks and forensic workers transporting coffins, while machinery dug trenches in an open area marked by white crosses, where authorities were burying unidentified bodies.

International Aid Efforts

The United Nations said it was continuing to ramp up aid operations in coordination with the government in Caracas.

Ongoing Relief Operations

"Some search and rescue teams remain deployed in the affected areas, while other specialized engineering teams and medical support continue to arrive," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

Needs Assessment and Future Plans

Dujarric said a comprehensive needs assessment that will form the basis of an updated response plan was nearly complete, though he did not say when it would be released. U.N. agencies are already providing services in three camps and assessing other sites for expanded support.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Vivian Sequera; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Key Takeaways

  • Official figures on July 6 report 3,535 fatalities, 16,740 injured, and 17,854 people left without housing following the June 24 quakes (magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5) (investing.com).
  • The United Nations is scaling up humanitarian operations: aid continues in shelters, body bags are being procured, and comprehensive assessments are nearing completion (ungeneva.org).
  • Criticism mounts over the government’s perceived slow and uneven response, with residents and volunteers mobilizing rescue efforts and describing delays and insufficient heavy‑equipment deployment (theatlantic.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the recent Venezuela earthquakes?
According to authorities, the death toll has risen to 3,535 as of Monday.
How many people remain homeless after the Venezuela earthquakes?
Nearly 18,000 people have been left without housing following the disaster.
Which areas were hardest hit by the Venezuela earthquakes?
The capital Caracas and the nearby coastal area of La Guaira were hit hardest.
What is the government's response to the Venezuela earthquake crisis?
Authorities have deployed security forces, set up shelters, and created a new military emergency unit.
How is the United Nations assisting Venezuela after the earthquakes?
The UN is scaling up aid operations and providing services in camps while assessing further support needs.

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