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Motor racing-F1 could bring back refuelling and independent V8 supplier, says FIA head - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Motor racing-F1 could bring back refuelling and independent V8 supplier, says FIA head

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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FIA Considers Return of Refuelling and V8 Engines to F1 by 2031

FIA's Vision for Formula One's Future Power Units and Regulations

By Alan Baldwin

Potential Return of Refuelling and Independent Engine Makers

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Formula One could bring back refuelling and an independent engine maker under plans to switch to V8s from 2031, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Emirati said developments could include manufacturers being restricted to supplying engines to only one team to limit their influence on others, with an affordable alternative available from an approved FIA supplier.

Mercedes currently supply four teams while Ferrari provide engines to three customer outfits.

Technical and Sporting Implications

Far More Affordable Engines

The naturally-aspirated V8s would be lighter but require more fuel to run than the current and more sophisticated V6 turbo hybrid engines, a factor that could negate efforts to reduce car weights if tanks were made larger.

The alternative would be smaller tanks and refuelling, which was phased out in 2009 for safety, cost and sustainability reasons due to the need to transport heavy rigs around the world and the risk of pitlane flare-ups.

Refuelling Under Consideration

"The refuelling we are studying as we speak," Ben Sulayem told a select group of British reporters at the weekend.

"It's not a concern if you do it in the right way. So we are studying this. Nothing is being done yet.

"Refuelling with sustainable fuel with electrification. Maybe we look at giving more electrification than 10%. Really still we are open."

Affordability and Team Interest

He said V8 engines would be far more affordable than what was currently on offer and teams were keen to go ahead.

Ben Sulayem said in May that V8s were definitely coming by 2031, possible a year earlier if there was agreement.

Manufacturer and Team Reactions

McLaren and Alpine's Position

He suggested McLaren and Renault-owned Alpine would be willing to make their own V8 engines, although checks with both Mercedes-powered teams suggested that was not the case.

"Not really," Renault CEO Francois Provost told Reuters at Silverstone. "The reference is not to develop by ourselves a new engine.

"My unique priority today is to stabilise the team, set a strong foundation for the team and start to recover... not to reconsider developing our own engine," he added, ruling out any revival of the shut-down F1 engine operations at Renault's Viry-Chatillon plant.

Red Bull, Racing Bulls, and Independent Suppliers

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are under the same ownership, a situation that has irked some rivals and also raised questions of influence when it comes to voting on issues.

Ben Sulayem was vague on the details regarding Red Bull, who make their own engines, but said an independent supplier such as Cosworth in previous eras would remove manufacturer influence by offering an "FIA-selected engine".

Ensuring Fairness Among Teams

"There will be no control over the teams, A-team over the B-team, that's supplied with their engines," he added.

"If it is affordable, then we will have one engine for the rest of the B-teams, so nobody can leverage them and tell them to 'vote this way, or we are not going to give you a good engine'."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • The FIA is considering bringing back in-race refuelling, previously banned in 2009 for safety, cost, and sustainability reasons, to offset increased fuel consumption from lighter but thirstier V8 engines, and potentially reduce car weight requirements. (gpfans.com)
  • Mohammed Ben Sulayem reaffirmed that naturally aspirated V8 engines will return to F1 by 2031, with the possibility of advancing to 2030 if four of six power unit manufacturers agree; otherwise, the FIA has authority to enforce the change. (fr.motorsport.com)
  • To limit manufacturer dominance and ensure fairness, the FIA is exploring a model where manufacturers supply to only one team, and an independent FIA-approved supplier (reminiscent of Cosworth) provides engines to customer teams. (fr.motorsport.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is the FIA considering for Formula One engines?
The FIA is considering switching to lighter, naturally-aspirated V8 engines and bringing back refuelling by 2031.
Why was refuelling previously banned in Formula One?
Refuelling was banned in 2009 due to safety, cost, and sustainability concerns, including pitlane risks and transporting heavy rigs.
What is the purpose of an independent engine supplier in F1?
An independent engine supplier would offer cost-effective engines and reduce manufacturer influence over customer teams.
How would new engine rules affect current suppliers like Mercedes and Ferrari?
Manufacturers may be limited to supplying engines to one team, increasing demand for FIA-approved independent suppliers.
When could the new V8 engine regulations be introduced in F1?
The new V8 engine regulations could come into effect by 2031, or possibly a year earlier if agreements are reached.

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